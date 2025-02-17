CM Punk’s return to WWE at the tail end of 2023 has sparked endless debate among fans and wrestlers alike — just ask Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins — but few voices carry as much weight as The Undertaker. The WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on Busted Open, giving Punk a major vote of confidence while shedding light on the biggest reason for his seamless reintegration into the company. Punk’s return at Survivor Series 2023 was met with a mix of excitement and skepticism, especially given his well-documented history of backstage tensions. However, according to The Undertaker, this isn’t the same CM Punk from a decade ago.

Punk has always been known for his fiery personality, both in and out of the ring, and during his first WWE run, he often clashed with management and fellow superstars. This time, though, things feel different, as Punk has come back with a new perspective on things — following his acrimonious departure from All Elite Wrestling — and it's a perspective that means he wants to give back to those coming up, while he is on the way down. He said:

“He’s actually very pleasant to be around… it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off of him. Before he left the first time, he was very aloof, sometimes combative. One of those guys that wanted to fight for every hill, even if it wasn’t in a good way. Now, he’s cutting up with people, engaging in conversations. It tells me that’s probably a consistent thing for him now.”

Will CM Punk Retire Soon?

One of the biggest indicators of Punk’s evolution is his willingness to invest in WWE’s future. Instead of focusing solely on his own career, he’s been spotted mentoring younger talent at the WWE Performance Center, something that would have seemed unlikely years ago, but Undertaker sees this development as a key indicator of Punk's change in mentality, and it's also one that could extend Punk’s influence well beyond his in-ring career.

But, his in-ring career is still going strong, and as long as he's competing at the top level, his aim remains the same — make his way to the main event of WrestleMania. He will have one more chance at achieving this when he enters the Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1, when he will battle John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and one other for the right to face Cody Rhodes at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the coveted WWE Undisputed Championship.

Catch CM Punk on WWE Raw, streaming on Mondays on Netflix.