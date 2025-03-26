More than a year later, the return of CM Punk to WWE remains one of the biggest talking points in the wider world of progessional wrestling, as the man who cannot help but be a magnet for fan love, attention, a sprinkle of controversy and much more continues on what has been a legendary run back at the top of the company. The circumstances surrounding Punk's acrimonious departure from WWE a decade ago are infamous by this point, so hearing Living Colour's Cult of Personality hit at Survivor Series 2023 sent shockwaves across the world.

And now, Punk is sitting down with someone he perhaps once considered a professional adversary to tell the story. Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive clip from the new ESPN+ series Stephanie's Places, hosted by WWE figurehead Stephanie McMahon, as she sits down with Punk to figure out what drew him back to WWE and how the deal came together, particularly as it pertains to his relationship with Stephanie's husband, WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

What Is 'Stephanie's Places' About?

The premiere episode of the show, which debuts today, sees Stephanie visiting Triple H at the new WWE Headquarters in Connecticut, before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Punk explains how the move began on Thanksgiving in 2023, just three days before Survivor Series in Chicago, where he jumped on a Zoom call with Triple H and began having a "conversation we should have had ten years ago". Stephanie pokes fun at the fact that Punk is the reason Thanksgiving dinner was delayed that year, before Punk explains that the deal came together so fast he was unsure exactly what he was getting into.

Punk adds that part of his brain was concerned that, after all this time, the fans wouldn't care or that they wouldn't remember him, adding that he feels Triple H and himself are far more similar than they give the other credit for. Punk finishes by saying he allowed the excitement to wash over him and when he stepped out into the crowd he realized, "we've got something here".

Stephanie's Places will premiere a new episode every Wednesday on ESPN+, and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers. The show is produced by Peyton’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE. Check out our sneak peek at CM Punk and Stephanie McMahon above. CM Punk will next appear live on WWE SmackDown! this Friday from London, England, on USA Network at 8PM.