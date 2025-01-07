CM Punk has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, and after his electrifying victory over Seth Rollins in the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, the self-proclaimed “Best in the World” has made his intentions clear. He’s coming for gold, and he plans on fulfilling the dream he's had since he was a kid: main-eventing WrestleMania.

In a fiery promo following his hard-fought main event win, Punk officially declared himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, setting his sights on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Punk spoke to WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond after the match and, clearly exhausted from the grueling match with Rollins, showed off why he's still one of the best in the business. Referring to his age, Punk said he still had a lot left in the tank and took aim:

"46 is just a number. One through 30, just numbers. Royal Rumble, you're next on the list. Gunther, I'm coming for you. Cody, I'm coming for you. I'm Mr. October. I'm Game 7. I am clutch. I am the best in the world."

Despite his age and time away from the company, Punk has silenced critics with his recent performances, and his win against Seth Rollins only solidified his status as a legitimate contender. As Big E put it on the RAW post-show, Punk is proving he’s “anything but a novelty act.”

"I'm back and better than ever," Punk said, doubling down on his intentions. "Nobody is touching me. BITW. Best in the World, that's what it means. Straight Edge, it means I'm better than you. I'm coming for all the gold in 2025. Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania."

Will CM Punk Face Off With John Cena?

With Punk now declared for the Royal Rumble on February 1 in Indianapolis, the anticipation is already sky-high. Alongside John Cena, who also announced his participation earlier this week, Punk is among the first confirmed entrants in the 30-man match. Both legends have their sights set on the ultimate prize: headlining WrestleMania 41, and the face-off between the two stars of a generation of wrestling fans could not be more anticipated. It's Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock all over again.

The question now is whether Punk can defy the odds and make history. Can the “Best in the World” achieve WWE World Championship glory for the first time in over a decade? The 2025 Royal Rumble streams live on Peacock, February 1, from Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE Raw is available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

