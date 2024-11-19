Strap on your cowboy boots and put on your best-faded jeans - the CMA Awards 2024 are saddling up for one helluva night of ceremonies and celebration. Since its birth in 1967, the CMA Awards has served as a prestigious benchmark that awards those who have contributed greatly to the music genre. Determined by a whopping 6,609 eligible voting CMA members, primarily professionals within the country music industry, the CMA Awards rounds up only the best of the best.

This year’s awards see a lot of heavy hitters in the nomination ballots. With seven nominations under his belt, Morgan Wallen is coming in strong. But Wallen’s got some tough competition catching up. Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton join the race with five nominations, while Post Malone and Lainey Wilson have four nominations respectively.

But it’s not all trophies - it wouldn’t be a music award event without some high-octane singing and strumming. Boasting an impressive lineup of hosts and performers to keep the energy running, this year’s event promises to be the bell of the ball. No more beating around the bush, here’s where you can watch and stream the CMA Awards 2024.

Is the CMA Awards 2024 Premiering on TV?

Don’t miss out on country music’s biggest night. The CMA Awards 2024 will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC on Wednesday, November 20, 8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST.

Is the CMA Awards 2024 Streaming Online?

Those who missed out on the CMA Awards 2024 can stream the event the next day on Hulu.

Those who missed out on the CMA Awards 2024 can stream the event the next day on Hulu.

Who Are the CMA Awards 2024 Nominees?

Check out the final nominees for the CMA Awards 2024.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen)

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Leather – Cody Johnson

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Song of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen)

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

“You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Country music royalty George Strait is set to receive the prestigious 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement. Hailed as the King of Country, Strait’s career is a blueprint for legendary status: 60 No. 1 hits, 33 platinum albums, and over 40 years of making audiences feel every lyric like it’s written in the stars. Strait now joins an elite group of past recipients, including Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Willie himself.

Who’s Hosting the CMA Awards 2024?

The CMA Awards 2024 is buckling up for a dream team of dashing hosts. With a dynamic that’s loud and fun as a honky-tonk on a Saturday night, this year’s hosts include Luke Bryan, the four-time host who knows how to work a crowd like he’s on stage at a sold-out stadium, is back to bring his signature charm. Joining him is NFL legend-turned-country enthusiast Peyton Manning, whose three hosting stints have proven he can toss a joke as effortlessly as a touchdown pass.

This year’s surprising twist is country music powerhouse and first-time host Lainey Wilson, With her fresh energy, Wilson is set to keep the boys on their toes, and probably out of trouble. Combined all together, these three personalities are about to bring in more personality than a wild bull in a pen this year.

Who’s Performing at the CMA Awards 2024?

The CMA Awards wouldn’t be complete without some pickin’ and grinning. This year’s event boasts a long list of performers ready to transform the annual shindig into a musical extravaganza audiences won’t forget. Country music favorites and previous CMA Awards winners, including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, and Lainey Wilson, are gearing up to set the stage ablaze.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards also promise unforgettable performances and unforgettable collaborations from the genre’s biggest musicians. Eric Church, 2020’s CMA Entertainer of the Year, delivers a moving solo set, while two-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs stirs emotions with “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.” Five-time nominee Johnson promises a show-stopping moment, and rising stars Megan Moroney and Bailey Zimmerman are prepping to deliver their heartfelt hits. Collaborations dazzle as Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan perform their nominated duet, while Brooks & Dunn team with Jelly Roll for a soulful rendition of “Believe”, complete with a tribute honoring George Strait to carry the night away.

What Is the CMA Awards?

Image via CMA Awards

The CMA Awards is more than just a night of glitz and glam - it’s a celebration of country music and the history behind it. First held in 1967, the awards began as a banquet honoring the best in the genre. By 1968, they hit the airwaves, becoming the longest-running annual music awards show on network television.

Since 2006, ABC has served as the home of the CMA Awards, along with fan-favorite specials like “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas”. Nominees and winners are selected by the Country Music Association’s 6,000+ industry pros - a tradition rooted in the CMA’s founding in 1958 as the first trade group for a specific music genre.