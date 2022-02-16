If you’ve been waiting to own and rewatch the critically acclaimed C’mon C’mon from the comfort of your own home, you’re in luck. The film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman, will be released to Blu-ray and DVD on April 12. Along with the feature, those who purchase physical copies will gain access to audio commentary with C’mon C’mon’s writer and director, Mike Mills, as well as be treated to a featurette.

A heartfelt story, the film centers around Johnny (Phoenix), a jaded and emotionally immature radio journalist. His newest project sees him trekking across the country and interviewing children about their insights surrounding global affairs and how they see their futures shaking out. Not long into his trip, Johnny and his team of producers stop in Detroit where Johnny calls his estranged sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), with whom he hasn’t spoken in over a year following the death of their mother.

During their conversation, Viv asks Johnny if he would be willing to come back to California and watch over his nephew Jesse (Norman) for a bit while she takes care of a personal matter. Begrudgingly, Johnny agrees and soon takes the young man under his wing as they travel the country continuing Johnny’s project. What starts out as an annoyance, grows into a bond tighter than either could have ever imagined.

Along with the Academy Award-winning Phoenix, Primetime Emmy Award nominee, Hoffmann, and Norman, C’mon C’mon stars Scoot McNairy (Argo, Monsters) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens). Premiering at the Telluride Film Festival in 2021, the film is yet another hit for the Academy Award nominated Mills, who fans will know for his work behind 20th Century Women and Beginners. C’mon C’mon is an A24 film set to be released to Blu-ray and DVD via Lionsgate.

Following its theatrical debut, the film gained an immediate positive response from critics, clocking in with a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have enjoyed the well-written script, character arcs, and the on-screen chemistry between Phoenix and Norman. After bagging several wins from events including the London Film Critics Circle Awards and the National Board of Review, the film will next compete at the Independent Spirit and Satellite Awards.

Whether you’re looking to catch the film for the first time, or add it to your Blu-ray collection, be sure to mark down April 12 for the Blu-ray and DVD release of C’mon C’mon.

