The latest trailer for A24’s C’mon C’mon from writer-director Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix has been released, which showcases the film’s familial dynamics.

Central to the trailer is the bond between Phoenix’s Johnny, his nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), and Johnny’s sister and Jesse’s mother, Viv (Gaby Hoffman). The trailer features Phoenix talking about imagining the future, how families will change, how the city will change, and what that future will be like, all while “Claire de Lune” plays underneath, as we see the gorgeous black-and-white cinematography from Robbie Ryan. C’mon C’mon also stars Molly Webster and Jaboukie Young-White.

Image via A24

RELATED: Every Best Actor Oscar Winner of the 21st Century Ranked from Worst to Best

C’mon C’mon is the first film from Mills since 2016’s 20th Century Women, for which Mills was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Previously, Mills also directed 2005’s Thumbsucker, as well as 2010’s Beginners, which earned Christopher Plummer an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

This also marks Phoenix’s first film since winning the Best Actor Oscar for starring in the title role of 2019’s Joker from director Todd Phillips. Phoenix will also star in Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. alongside Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Michael Gandolfini, and Parker Posey. Phoenix is also set to star in a new film from You Were Never Really Here writer-director Lynne Ramsay, as well as Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Bonaparte film, Kitbag.

C’mon C’mon comes to theaters on November 19. Check out the new trailer for C’mon C’mon below.

Here is the synopsis for C’mon C’mon:

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

A24 Celebrates Promotional Movie Swag From 1975-2005 in New Book and Coinciding Auction Nearly all the items featured in the book will also be auctioned off for charity.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email