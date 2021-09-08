'C'mon C'mon' marks the first film from Phoenix since his Oscar-winning performance in 2019's 'Joker.'

A24 has released the trailer for C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and from writer-director Mike Mills. The gorgeous black-and-white trailer is narrated by Phoenix, as he reads a bedtime story to his nephew Jesse, played by Woody Norman.

The trailer is composed of quick snapshots from the film, which include glimpses of Jesse’s mom, Viv (Gaby Hoffman), and Phoenix’s Johnny exploring New York City with Jesse. The beautiful cinematography from Robbie Ryan (Marriage Story, The Favourite) and the captivating interpretation of “Clair de Lune” that plays throughout the trailer makes this one of the most striking trailers to come out this year.

In addition to Phoenix, Norman, and Hoffman, C’mon C’mon also features Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, and Scoot McNairy.

C’mon C’mon is the first film from Mills since 2016’s 20th Century Women, for which Mills was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Previously, Mills also directed 2005’s Thumbsucker, as well as 2010’s Beginners, which earned Christopher Plummer an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

This also marks Phoenix’s first film since winning the Best Actor Oscar for 2019’s Joker. Phoenix also will later star in Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. alongside Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Michael Gandolfini, and Parker Posey.

C’mon C’mon is coming soon, but A24 has not announced an official release date yet. Check out the first trailer and synopsis for C’mon C’mon below.

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

