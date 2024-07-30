The Big Picture CNN greenlights travel series My Happy Place, featuring different celebrities sharing the importance of their favored destinations.

Season 1 hosts include Alan Cumming, Taraji P. Henson, Simu Liu, Billy Porter, Octavia Spencer, and Questlove.

The new show by CNN expands on their celebrity travel series lineup and promises unique and revealing experiences in each episode.

CNN decided to greenlight a new travel series and put a twist on it. The network announced today that it's getting boarding tickets ready to My Happy Place (working title), a show that takes viewers to meaningful places across the world. With a six-episode order, the series will feature a different celebrity in every episode and they'll reveal to viewers why the destination is such a near and dear place to their hearts. CNN intends to premiere the series in 2025.

The slate of hosts for My Happy Place is pretty thrilling: For Season 1, Alan Cumming, Taraji P. Henson, Simu Liu, Billy Porter, Octavia Spencer and Questlove are slated to share their traveling experiences. The network is yet to reveal which location which of the hosts chose. Executive vice president of talent for CNN Originals Amy Entelis teased the new series and called it "a fresh take on the genre, with iconic personalities guiding our viewers on these revealing journeys.”

My Happy Place is yet another title that explores CNN's passion for travel series featuring celebrities. The network has already done two seasons of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and, earlier this year, debuted Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The new show will subvert the format by not only having a star-studded season, but also because each episode has the potential of being wildly different from another — depending on the experience that each host decides to share.

Meet the Hosts Of My Happy Place

Alan Cumming has starred in hit titles on TV and cinema like The Good Wife and X2. Recently, however, the actor rose to prominence as the host of the hit reality TV series The Traitors, which has already been renewed for Season 3. Taraji P. Henson is an Oscar nominee best known for her work in Hidden Figures and Hustle & Flow, and she also became best known for playing music magnate Cookie Lyon in long-running TV series Empire. Octavia Spencer won an Oscar for her performance in The Help and was recently on Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.

Simu Liu played a Marvel superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, and was recently in Barbie. Billy Porter is best known for playing Pray Tell in Pose, and recently played the Fabulous Godmother in Cinderella. Last but not least, Questlove is an award-winning musical producer who worked on the soundtrack of titles like Soul, Inside Amy Schumer and Roots.

My Happy Place is slated to premiere in 2025. CNN is yet to unveil a release window for the travel series.