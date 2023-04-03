Have you ever dreamed of going to Coachella but haven’t been able to? Maybe you can’t afford it or just don’t like being in large crowds. Whatever your reason is, YouTube thinks that is no reason to miss out on performances by your favorite artists. Today, YouTube has announced that they will live-stream every performance at this year’s Coachella!

Coachella is easily one of, if not the, most iconic music festivals held in the United States. A lot of eyes in the music industry are on the festival, so artists will often take the opportunity on a Coachella stage to put on an incredible show and even sometimes debut new songs. Festival-goers always leave raving about their favorite artists' incredible performances. This leaves other fans stuck at home feeling incredibly jealous, but that is now a thing of the past.

Regardless of your taste in music Coachella, and now YouTube, will have a performance for you. This year’s lineup includes everything from rap to k-pop to indie rock. One moment you could be watching a live stream of a newer artist like Bad Bunny and the next be watching 1970s rock band Blondie take on another stage. You’ll even be able to catch a performance by actor Idris Elba, who is also a DJ, from the comfort of home. There really is something for everyone.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

How Does The Coachella Live Stream Work?

Watching the festival from home could not be easier. The official Coachella YouTube channel will be hosting a dedicated live stream for each of the six stages at the festival. All you need to do is go to the live stream for the stage that your favorite artist will be performing on and set a reminder through YouTube. This way you get a notification when the show starts and don’t miss a thing. Each stage’s live stream can be found in the following links: Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theater, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, or Sonora.

Beyond the live-streamed performances, YouTube is advertising that there will be even more for at-home viewers to enjoy. This includes “live chat, in-stream shopping, and exclusive Shorts content from your favorite artists and creators.” Coachella’s first weekend will begin on Friday, April 14, and go through Sunday, April 16, with the second weekend going from Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. The live stream will begin on April 14 are 4 P.M. PT/ 7 P.M. EST. and will continue as long as there is someone on stage performing.

More information can be found on the official Coachella website, including the full line-up. Below, check out the video announcement of Coachella and YouTube’s partnership: