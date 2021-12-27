The release of Cobra Kai Season 4 is right around the corner now and that means it’s finally time to share come new interviews, beginning with our conversation with the Cobra Kai EP team, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

In the new season, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) team up to take down Kreese (Martin Kove) and Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. There’s more on the line than ever this time around because the losing dojo will be forced to shut down for good. With the stakes so high, Kreese opts to recruit a partner of his own — The Karate Kid Part III’s Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

With Cobra Kai Season 4 hitting Netflix on December 31st, I got the chance to catch up with a whole bunch of the folks behind the show, but we’re kicking off our interview coverage with a non-spoiler chat with Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald. We discussed the challenges of juggling so many key storylines this season and adding Terry Silver to the mix, but I also had to throw in a little “what if” type of question.

Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he’s a big fan of the series. In return, the Cobra Kai cast whipped up a thank you video for him. Netflix shared Garfield’s reaction to that surprise video and it’s an utter delight, especially as someone who shares that same enthusiasm for the show.

After hearing about how much Garfield adores Cobra Kai, you’ve got to wonder, would he be open to joining the ensemble? And if so, who would he play? I opted to throw that question to the Cobra Kai executive producers. Hurwitz began:

“I don’t even know how to answer that right now. I will say that we were giddy as well when we saw his reaction and how much he loves the show. We’re all fans of his. He’s such an amazing talented actor that you’d want to find something that is surprising. I think that you’d give him a unique look and a unique feel and unique angle and make him unlike any other character in the show. I think that’s where we’d start. But as to any specifics, I probably shouldn’t say anything because, who knows? Maybe he will be on the show and I don’t want take any chances of ruining that”

When you’ve got someone with a skillset and range as wide as Garfield’s, giving him a one-of-kind part does seem like a smart approach and one that could give him maximum opportunity to play and go big. However, Garfield is no stranger to playing kindhearted heroes, so Schlossberg’s take could be a reasonable route as well:

“I know in the video Andrew Garfield had mentioned Miyagi-Do forever, so I have a feeling that he’s gonna gravitate towards Daniel LaRusso.”

Finally, Heald offered up another promising option. It’s on the exact opposite end of the spectrum compared to playing a character affiliated with Miyagi-Do, but it still sounds like a role Garfield could make the absolute most of:

“I feel like he’s a tech billionaire who buys out all the auto sales places in the valley and becomes just the ultimate foil for everybody.”

Looking for more Cobra Kai Season 4 coverage? You can watch the full interview with Heald, Schlossberg and Hurwitz for yourself in the video at the top of this article and also be sure to keep an eye on Collider.com throughout the week because we have conversations with Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List and more coming your way soon.

