Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai.

The new season of Cobra Kai is finally here, and we couldn't be happier about it! Season 5 took our heroes further than they'd ever gone before. With Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) now in charge of the ever-expanding Cobra Kai, aiming to make his dojo a worldwide household name, the threat of aggressive "no mercy" karate is real. But, despite his rise to prominence across the San Fernando Valley, Silver wasn't able to overcome the combined efforts of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their band of merry Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang students.

But taking down Silver wasn't the entire focus of the latest season of The Karate Kid sequel series. There were also some great emotional breakthroughs between Johnny and his estranged son Robby Kean (Tanner Buchanan) this time around. During his time with Robby, the two of them traveled to Mexico to find Johnny's surrogate son, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), who was in search of his own biological father. This began the healing process between Robby and Miguel, and also pushed Johnny to become a more hands-on father, just in time for Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio) to reveal that she's pregnant with his child.

As Johnny becomes a more compassionate and caring father, one who doesn't drop the ball nearly as much as he's used to, it's easy to compare his parenting style to the way Daniel raises (or neglects) his own children, begging the important question: is Johnny the better dad? Well, the short answer to this question is not necessarily, but that wouldn't be the whole story, so let's examine the facts...

The Case for Daniel

Image via Netflix

To be fair to the longtime Karate Kid, Daniel does always try to do what's right. Sure, he was a bit of a punk when he was young, and actively antagonized Johnny before he even knew his name, but since growing up and becoming an adult, he's changed, right? Admittedly, Daniel has made peace with the majority of his former enemies, from his Karate Kid Part II nemesis Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) to his Part III opponent Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan). Of course, this includes Johnny also, though it took the two of them a bit longer to work out their differences given their colorful history.

But regardless of his past mistakes, Daniel is the type of guy who is always trying to look out for his family. As the owner of LaRusso Auto, Daniel has given his children a life that he never had and afforded them more opportunities than many of their peers. That said, no matter how much Daniel does to financially support his family, emotional support is vital too. Daniel clearly favors his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) over his son Anthony (Griffin Santopietro), who he not only neglects but tends to ignore unless he's in some sort of trouble. It isn't until Anthony becomes an active bully that he inflicts any form of punishment or "tough love" on his son, who beforehand had consistently talked back to his father without so much as a verbal reprimand. To put it simply, Anthony was never disciplined, making him a brat, and Sam was favored, making her one too.

Though Daniel's relationship with his daughter is occasionally complicated, which is to be expected when you're raising a teenager, it has always been a positive in both of their lives. Having trained her in Miyagi-Do karate and taught her valuable life lessons in anger management, Daniel has made sure to set his daughter up for success. Likewise, when Daniel saw that Johnny's estranged son Robby needed a father figure, he took on the role, giving the boy both a job, a family, and an outlet in karate. Daniel did for Robby what Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) did for him all those years ago, and even though he eventually turned from Robby after some trials by fire, he never stopped caring for him. In Season 5, we finally get to see the two of them patch things up as Robby decides to finally hold himself accountable for his own actions, a lesson that Daniel no doubt taught him.

The Case for Johnny

Image via Netflix

Johnny on the other hand may be a bit harder to defend initially, but that won't stop us from trying. For years, he neglected his role as Robby's father, even from the moment his little boy was born (which Johnny missed because he was on a bender). Johnny's struggle with alcoholism and self-deprecation contributed to the way he treated his son as well, whose mother was also emotionally manipulative and often absent. As a result, Robby grew up without solid parents, which turned him to a life of crime. But, after meeting Miguel and reopening Cobra Kai, Johnny began to turn his life around and hoped to repair his relationship with his son.

Part of turning his life around meant that Johnny had to be the type of mentor that his students could look up to. He trained them well and hard; and eventually formed a surrogate father-son relationship with Miguel, who also grew up not knowing his own father. While Johnny was just trying to do the right thing, this obviously caused even more friction between him and Robby. After working hard to be there for Robby, and continue mentoring Miguel, Johnny eventually gets through to his son after Robby recognizes his own moral failures. From then on, Johnny has consistently been there for both Robby and Miguel, and has even helped them to build their own relationship where they're now friends, and even surrogate brothers.

But the biggest change in Johnny came from learning that his girlfriend Carmen (who just so happens to also be Miguel's mom) is pregnant with their own child. Overjoyed and terrified, Johnny worked through his own trauma and poor life choices to fight to be a better dad, spending an entire day baby-proofing his apartment. He still has a long way to go, but he's doing the absolute best that he can to be there for Carmen, his sons, his students, and his future child. Even after drunkenly going after Terry Silver, Johnny is still a standup guy, and although he once only cared about himself, he's now a man and a father willing to fight for and sacrifice for his own children.

An Eagle Fang/Miyagi-Do Tie

Image via Netflix

Though it took them a while to get over their own differences, work together, and even learn each other's fighting styles, Daniel and Johnny are now legitimate friends who fight for one another. When Daniel was on a bender after his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) left town with their kids, Johnny talked him off the ledge and helped him to remember that family is the most important thing. Likewise, when Johnny and Carmen found out they were having a baby, Daniel and Amanda were the first ones to celebrate, taking them out for a night on the town that solidified their growing friendship.

Truthfully, both Daniel and Johnny are incredibly flawed people. Johnny's issue with substance abuse is pretty concerning, as is Daniel's battle with his own ego, but both have proven that they can be, and want to be, great fathers. Just like their Season 4 fight at Miyagi-Do, both Johnny and Daniel are pretty evenly matched as far as dad material is concerned, with both of them willing to do whatever it takes to keep their kids safe and prepare them for whatever fight comes next — even going so far as to take a surrogate son under their wing. Who knows how many more seasons of Cobra Kai there will be, but one thing's for sure, both Johnny and Daniel will only continue to grow into better men and better fathers, and that's exciting to see!