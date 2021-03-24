First, there was The Karate Kid. (And then a whole bunch of sequels and remakes.) Next, there was Cobra Kai. (And then a well-received video game adaptation called Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues.) Now, there's the latest installment in the crane-kicking, hard-striking franchise, a new mobile game dubbed Cobra Kai: Card Fighter.

All caught up? Good. Because we're about to explain why the strategic turn-based fighting game from publisher Boss Team Games (Evil Dead: The Game) and developer Gamaga (Banana Kong) is worth a look if you're a fan of the "Strike First, Strike Hard, No Mercy" Netflix series. Of course, you can check it out for yourself in the App Store and on Google Play right now, but here's the official trailer and synopsis to get you started:

Assemble a deck tailored to each of the 16 fighters’ styles and special combos. Gain the upper hand in battle by analyzing what card types the opponent hasn’t played yet, then deploying the right counters and abilities to gain an advantage. Battle through a story mode retelling the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, then fight opponents in synchronous online battles!

Ah the '80s, the good ol' days when cartoons were made purely for toy companies to sell their products while cereal corporations filled in the gaps in animated action with sugar-filled shorts. It's a decade we're still mining for content today, and Karate Kid is but one great example. Who knew that some 35 years later the world would be following the exploits of washed-up karate star Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his valley-based feud with successful salesman Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio)?

Netflix did, apparently, and just like in the '80s, other companies weren't far behind to tap into the sudden craze for all things Cobra Kai. There's already the well-received PC and console game The Karate Kid Saga Continues, which featured numerous tie-ins to the Netflix series and overall franchise, so why wouldn't there be a mobile adaptation as well? The difference here is that Cobra Kai: Card Fighters has kept all of the familiar faces, voices, and finesse (or lack thereof) that has made Cobra Kai such a hit while also streamlining the brawler down to a simplified card-battler. Here's what that looks like:

If you know the classic "Rock, Paper, Scissors" game, you're already a pro when it comes to CK:CF. The mobile game has just swapped in Punches, Kicks, and Grabs for the familiar trio. Those moves are all captured in cards that you place in your battle deck, so there's not only a bit of randomization in terms of what you'll draw and when but in what your opponent will draw. Rather than just leaving matches up to fate, however, Cobra Kai: Card Fighters has built in player-specific cards that grant unique power-ups as well as combos that deal extra damage if you play your literal cards right. Moments where you are able to land a combo and pull your fighter back from the brink of defeat feel super cool. So even though the character models themselves are simplified versions of the IRL cast, the action-packed animations are always a joy to watch.

Outside of the matches themselves, you'll have opportunities to earn your sensei's favor through training, upgrading your dojo, and completing various missions, which earn you the cold hard cash needed to progress your base. It's your pretty standard setup for mobile games like these and it's honestly not really a grind to get it done because most of the missions are fighting-based anyway, which is the whole point to the game. (Though, you might have to wash and wax a few cars along the way.)

Ultimately, if you want a somewhat more passive experience with a mobile-based fighting game while also (literally) tapping into what makes Cobra Kai work so well, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter is an easy recommendation. (You do have to pay attention a little more than just "set it and forget it" though, otherwise the rounds will start without your input.) As a collectible card and character game, it definitely satisfies that "check the box" urge players look for in apps like these. And as a tie-in that retells the story so far, it's a nice complementary tale, too.

At worst, it's not exactly an app that has me checking my notifications to see when I've regenerated enough energy to do a thing, nor is it one that has me spending real-world currency for in-game cash to speed things up, but as a time-killer and a chill background game that has nice tie-ins to a popular property, it's solid. So if you find yourself wishing you could sign up with the cast of Cobra Kai to strike first, strike hard, and show no mercy, you might want to check out Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, available on a mobile device near you.

