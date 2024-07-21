Cobra Kai never dies, or so the mantra goes. Sadly, however, the series that bears the same name will be ending after its sixth and final season. Happily, however, this season will be drawn out in three parts, the first of which premieres in July 2024, the second in November 2024, and the third some time in 2025.

Through the series, fans have been introduced to characters who had starring roles in the original The Karate Kid movie for which Cobra Kai serves as a sequel, as well as minor and recurring characters from both that film and The Karate Kid Part II. But it’s largely about the new cast of kids, and they make up some of the best characters on the show.

10 Raymond “Stingray” Porter

Played by Paul Walter Hauser

Image via Netflix

Prior to his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role as a serial killer in the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird, Paul Walter Hauser took on a more humorous role in Cobra Kai. When Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) starts up his Cobra Kai dojo, he attracts plenty of high school kids who want to learn how to fight. But Raymond, who eventually gives himself the nickname Stingray, arrives and sticks out like a sore thumb. He’s much older but lives a lonely life, and he’s looking to fulfill his childhood dream.

While Stingray’s journey has its ups and downs, that’s what makes him so entertaining to watch. He’s the ultimate underdog who no one thinks can do it. But then he manages to achieve his dream. He eventually plays a pivotal role in taking down the horrific Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), giving him the ultimate redemption arc.

9 Samantha LaRusso

Played by Mary Mouser

Image via Netflix

Samantha (Mary Mouser) is the quiet, popular girl who comes from a well-to-do family and fans expect would be arrogant, materialistic, and shallow, but she’s anything but. Sam had taken her father’s advice about balance, which he learned from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) back in the day and applied it to everything in her life. She tries to do the right thing at every turn yet keeps finding herself in the middle of conflict.

What’s great about Sam is that she fights only when she needs to, and always tries to be the better person in every situation. Some people despise her for it, faulting her for her privilege. But that isn’t Sam’s fault. Deep down, she’s a good person who might make bad decisions from time to time, but always redeems herself in the end. Plus, she’s a skilled fighter who can hold her own against just about anyone.

8 John Kreese

Played by Martin Kove

Image via Netflix

Sometimes the best characters on a show are the bad guys, and such is the case with John Kreese (Martin Kove). While he’s deeply unlikely, he provides the antagonistic villain that a show like Cobra Kai desperately needs. Not only is he manipulative of Johnny and a foe to Daniel (Ralph Macchio), he also worms his way in with the kids, manipulating many of them just like he did Johnny when he was a teenager.

Kreese will stop at nothing to get what he wants, and doesn’t want the kids to, either. It’s all about winning for him. His emotional backstory episode and other flashbacks manage to humanize Kreese to a certain degree. Yet he’s still so deeply evil and sinister, and Kove beautifully plays him as a character who fans don’t love to hate, but just downright despise.

7 Demetri Alexopoulos

Played by Gianni DeCenzo

Image via Netflix

Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) is the character who gives hope to every nerd who thinks he isn’t good enough or can’t do something. Not only did he manage to become one of the best Miyagi-do fighters, despite every instinct telling him he couldn’t do it, he also snagged one of the hottest, most popular girls in school.

From his incredible intellect to his loyalty to his friends, his growing confidence, and his charming sarcasm that often makes others laugh out loud, Demetri is arguably one of the most likable characters on Cobra Kai. He’s the perfect example of how no one should ever be underestimated, and that it’s important to never sell oneself short.

6 Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz

Played by Jacob Bertrand

Image via Netflix

Eli (Jacob Bertrand) is another aspirational underdog story, though he went through a period where he was an antagonist. Born with a cleft lip that left a scar from his lip to his nose, Eli was constantly bullied in school. The self-professed nerd decides to follow in his friend Miguel’s (Xolo Mariduena) footsteps and learn karate. When he was given advice to exude confidence if he didn’t want to be bullied, he started to style his hair into a mohawk and call himself Hawk.

Changing his appearance and embracing his difference, Hawk was soon an incredible fighter. But his attitude also took a turn for the worse. What’s most important about Hawk, however, is that he found his way back again. He’s one of the most relatable and endearing characters on the show who proves that people can make mistakes and come back from them.

5 Robby Keene

Played by Tanner Buchanan

Image via Netflix

Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is another character with an interesting arc that manages to have fans rooting for him, despite what side he was on. Aside from his awful decision that led to Miguel being severely injured, Robby was just a troubled young man trying to find his place. And he arguably still is. But even when he decided to work with Kreese and went against his friends, fans really wanted to see him come back to the good side. They wanted that redemption for him.

Robby has a chip on his shoulder, understandably so given how he was brought up without a father and with a seemingly absent mother. Yet he fights back against the hand he was dealt in more ways than one, and he is poised to be a stand-up young man if he continues on the right path. He and Miguel making up in the fifth season was a positive turning point for the character.

4 Tory Nichols

Played by Peyton List

Image via Netflix

Tory (Peyton List) is tough to read, which is precisely what makes her a great character. While she entered as a villain, someone who did her best to embarrass Sam, learning about her life made fans sympathetic to Tory’s plight and understanding of what she was going through. Even Sam’s mom, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), recognized that Tory was merely a product of circumstance and went out of her way to help.

Tory flips back and forth from friend to foe, and when she’s the latter, she can be dangerous. She isn’t afraid to seriously hurt someone, but she also feels deeply. One of the more emotionally complex characters on the show, fans can’t help but wish that Tory gets a major redemption arc before the series ends, and an opportunity to better her life.

3 Miguel Diaz

Played by Xolo Mariduena

Image via Netflix

As far as parallels go between this show and The Karate Kid, Miguel takes the place of Daniel. He’s the new kid in school who has made friends with the self-professed nerds and outcasts and gets bullied often by the popular kids. In fact, he’s even part of scenes that mirror ones from the movie, like that Halloween party scene.

Miguel has been through so much on the show, at the center of many episodes, that left everyone diving for the tissue box. But through it all, he has always remained positive, strong, and determined. He seems like someone who doesn’t have a bad bone in his body, yet he can fight any enemy and take them down in a heartbeat. He’s the type of guy girls would want to take home to their parents and know he would get the stamp of approval.

2 Daniel LaRusso

Played by Ralph Macchio

Image via Netflix

Ralph Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso, the protagonist of The Karate Kid, but also brings a new flavor as an adult. Now successful and wealthy, Daniel is living the dream. He has a loving and beautiful wife, two kids, a gorgeous house, and even a country club membership. But all it takes is one mention of Johnny Lawrence and Cobra Kai for the inner competitive kid to come out.

Seeing the adult Daniel reconciled with the kid who was once bullied relentlessly by Johnny, and how childish Daniel could resort to being, was weirdly relatable. Who wouldn’t want to encounter their childhood bully 30 years later and find that his life has fallen apart? While Daniel sometimes gets lost in his own rivalry and ego, however, he is also all about the kids and wants to make sure that a new generation of martial artists learn karate the “right” way and not the aggressive way. It’s admirable that he’s willing to invest so much of his time to do this, even if it’s largely driven by a desire to maintain control and prevent Johnny from spreading his influence instead.

1 Johnny Lawrence

Played by William Zabka

Image via Netflix

Also reprising his role from The Karate Kid, Johnny Lawrence was Daniel’s biggest rival, a villain in that movie. But in Cobra Kai, he’s far more endearing. While he’s still rough-around-the-edges, crass, and unrefined, he’s the underdog for whom viewers want to root. He’s still finding himself 30 years after high school and wants to do better.

Johnny, the most likable character in Cobra Kai, reveals so much about himself that it makes fans want him to be redeemed. His relationship with Miguel, renewed relationship with his son Robby, and finally being able to confront the man who manipulated him and played a large role in the way he was, was satisfying. He’s charming, funny, and deserving of redemption.

KEEP READING: 10 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in 'Cobra Kai'