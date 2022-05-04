It's time to enter the dojo. Variety has reported that the acclaimed Netflix series Cobra Kai will get a one-night-only ticketed concert on June 23 at the Troubadour, hosted by none other than the composers of the hit series themselves, Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. The concert is titled, “Enter the Dojo: The Music of Cobra Kai Live” and admission tickets will go on sale for $30 on the Troubadour website, Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. PT.

Cobra Kai fans certainly have a lot to look forward to, as Birenberg and Robinson have both been composers for the series since Season 1, which has since proven itself one of Netflix's most successful series to date. Some of their most famous songs from the show include a mix of heavy metal and 80s rock with a blend of modern Karate Kid, and it seems only fitting that it would translate well to a stage and live audience. Robinson sure isn’t shying away from hyping up fans even further, saying, “This is a show you’ll never forget”, “Prepare your faces for melting.”. Birenberg also said, “We can’t wait to rock out yet again with the ‘Cobra Kai’ fan base”, proving the duo is just as excited as the series fans are.

Fans will not only get Cobra Kai live music, but Vince DiCola, who was the composer of the Staying Alive musical, and Rocky IV will do a special performance with his band, and additional meet and greet opportunities will be made available with DiCola, Birenberg, and Robison to those willing to purchase VIP tickets for the show, although those prices are still unknown.

Birenberg and Robison are fantastic as a duo, however, both also retain their own impressive resumes respectively. Birenberg has recently worked on films and series such as Dreamworks' Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, the Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and additional music in films such as Edge of Tomorrow and Ant-Man. Robinson’s work can be heard in the horror-comedy film Bad Exorcists, 2017’s Born Again Sinner, and he is currently working on a new CBS drama series titled, Good Sam.

Doors for the “Enter the Dojo: The Music of Cobra Kai Live” concert will open at 7 p.m and be held at the Troubadour on June 23, while general admission for the show will be $30. Tickets will be available on the Troubadour website on May 6, at 10 a.m. PT. Be sure to get your tickets as soon as they're released and don’t miss out on the one-night-only event!

