The Karate Kid universe started forty years ago with the first film in 1984, and every decade has seen it reinvent itself. From remakes to reboots, there has always been an inspiring story to tell, and the ones told on Cobra Kai have resonated with millions worldwide. The series was the first of its kind in the Karate Kid universe, and after six seasons, it will wrap up with the final five episodes of Season 6 in February 2025. Yet, it feels like the next chapters could be interesting for several characters, which is how spinoffs are born. "When we watched the final episode of Cobra Kai we see so many potential spinoffs, some intentionally and other unintentionally laid throughout the course of this six-season story," cocreator Hayden Schlossberg told The Hollywood Reporter of the potential for Cobra Kai spinoffs.

The show offered Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) a rare opportunity that most characters could never imagine. His redemption arc leaves him a better man than viewers left him all those years ago. "The show will end our love for The Karate Kid, but our desire to play in The Karate Kid sandbox doesn’t end. It’s just that this is a story that really followed the redemption of Johnny Lawrence, and that story is going to come to a close," reiterated Schlossberg. However, the production team hopes that the desire for more stories with the characters the show introduced doesn't die. Schlossberg talked about the potential in the characters' lives, saying,

"Along that journey, we’ve had so many other characters and we’ve delved into the past and the backstories. And I think you’re going to, hopefully, finish the series and feel like you want more. And whether that’s delving into some of the characters and their pasts or where their future lies ahead, there will definitely be a lot of potential that you’ll see in those last episodes."

Daniel LaRusso Is Not Saying Goodbye After 'Cobra Kai' Ends.

Everything started with an inquisitive kid who found his anchor in karate. Learning the art gave him a philosophy and helped him navigate life without succumbing to bullies. Two decades later, Daniel has impacted those skills to his children, but karate will remain part of his legacy. Viewers will see him again in an upcoming feature film, Karate Kid: Legends, where Ralph Macchio reprises his character from the original film and Cobra Kai. Per the film's trailer played at NYCC, Daniel enlists Mr Han (Jackie Chan) from the 2010 remake to train a new student, Li Fong (Ben Wang).

Karate Kid: Legends will be in theatres on May 30, 2025, while Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 will stream on Netflix on February 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for the official Karate Kid: Legends trailer. In the meantime, watch Cobra Kai on Netflix.

