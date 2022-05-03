POV: you’re downing your sixth beer in celebration of the coming weekend when you discover you left some work unresolved, and now you have to go back and finish it. That’s more or less what happens in the new Netflix action-comedy series Obliterated, except that the job is literally saving the world. In the story, a special forces elite team goes all out on a party in Vegas to celebrate the bomb they just deactivated, only to find out that it was a fake, and now they have to get back to action while tired and drunk. If the title is any indication, the world won’t survive this one.

The eight-episode series is set to begin filming this summer, but the actors who’ll play the intoxicated group of bomb-defusing professionals are yet to be announced by Netflix. The streamer revealed, however, from whose minds the story is hailing from: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, the creators of highly successful martial arts series Cobra Kai.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald will serve as showrunners and executive producers for the series, and it’s safe to say we can expect in Obliterated the same level of action antics that we’ve been witnessing across the four seasons of Cobra Kai. Based off its official synopsis, the series sounds like a wilder and funnier version of The Expendables, with the drunk special forces team carrying out their bomb-defusing mission like that Deadpool 2 X-Force skydiving scene with the Brad Pitt cameo.

Emmy nominees Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are no strangers to funny stories centered around characters who are not in their best state of mind: Hurwitz and Schlossberg wrote both Harold & Kumar movies, as well as American Reunion. They are also attached to write and direct the upcoming American Pie 5. Heald, on the other hand, penned both Hot Tub Time Machine adventures. So there's no shortage of creative talent when it comes to wacky storylines.

The trio is attached to direct multiple episodes of Obliterated, though Netflix hasn’t revealed if they’ll work as a team as Hurwitz and Schlossberg did in several Cobra Kai episodes or direct separately like Heald usually does in the series.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details of Obliterated, including cast and release window. You can check out the official synopsis here:

‘Obliterated’ is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

