While talking to Cobra Kai creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg in an exclusive interview, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff couldn’t pass up on the chance to talk to the trio about their other Netflix project. The action-comedy series is called Obliterated, and it centers around an elite special forces team who celebrates having defused a bomb with booze and drugs – only to discover that they disarmed a fake bomb and their mission is far from over.

Obliterated started filming a couple of months ago. During the interview, Hurwitz revealed that, different from Cobra Kai, their new series is not something to gather the family in the living room and watch, but it is a passion project that calls back to some comedies which used to premiere in the summer as blockbusters, and now we don’t often get.

“Our new show is a whole other kind of beast. It's not something that you bring the families to, I'll say that. It's a throwback to all the kind of work that we did before ‘Cobra Kai’, but in such a… In our belief, a revolutionary way for television. You don't see those big, you know, R-rated summer blockbuster comedies come out in theaters that much anymore. And ‘Obliterated’ is kind of the TV equivalent of that. […] It's the throwback to those action movies of our youth as well. But it's all of our skills thrown in one blender. And that's what ‘Obliterated’ is. It's a wild one. It's so much fun, and it's gonna surprise people.”

RELATED: 6 Things 'Cobra Kai' Fans Hope To See In Season 5

Before Cobra Kai, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg worked on comedy movies that leaned on stoner and risqué humor, such as the Harold and Kumar saga and American Reunion. The trio is also attached to write the upcoming comedy American Pie 5. The cast of Obliterated features Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Nick Zano (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Alyson Gorske (Jungle Run), Thomas Howell (The Punisher), Eugene Kim (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead), Terrence Terrell (B Positive), and Amalia Yoo (Grand Army).

Cobra Kai is the follow-up to the late 80s martial arts film franchise Karate Kid, starring Ralph Macchio and the late Pat Morita. Set 30 years after the events of the first movie, the series brings back the clash between different karate approaches, and the ruthlessness of the Cobra Kai dojo, which reached new heights after old senseis return to teach kids their “no mercy” motto. Netflix premiered Season 5 of Cobra Kai last Friday.

Netflix is yet to reveal further information about Obliterated, including the expected release window. While we wait for news, you can check out the trailer for the new season of Cobra Kai below: