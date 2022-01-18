[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4.]A lot of the characters on Cobra Kai are experiencing exciting transformations, but one of the most heartening of the bunch is Demetri’s evolution throughout the series. Not only does Demetri get the girl of his dreams, Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane), but Seasons 2 through 4 also see him take a major leap in his karate training with Demetri making it all the way to the semi-finals of the All Valley tournament.

It’s all very exhilarating, but a major reason why Demetri’s growth stands out from the arcs experienced by the rest of the Cobra Kai ensemble is that he manages to do all of that without ever compromising who he is. Yes, Demetri had to shed some self-doubt and learn to up his karate work ethic a bit, but when it comes to his morals and personal interests, he’s stayed true to who he was at the very beginning of the series.

Image via Netflix

During my chat with DeCenzo and his Cobra Kai co-stars, Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, I opted to ask what’s fueling that extremely positive growth in Demetri. At one point or another, just about every single main character on this show has fallen to the dark side in pursuit of what they want, but not him. Why is that? Here’s DeCenzo’s take:

“I like to think Demetri has always been this nerdy character and I created a background for him and kind of a ‘family, home life’ to kind of justify some of the things that Demetri does. Just like parents that really instilled, ‘Hey, don’t be a bully,’ you know? That’s important. I just think it’s cool that Demetri has always been this nerd and he’s never really compromised, [or considered] going to the dark side, even though he’s had many opportunities to join Cobra Kai, even though one resulted in him getting flipped and then another time getting his nose broken. But yeah, Demetri will never be a dark-sided individual.”

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Peyton List Discusses Why Tory Did THAT to Sam at the End of the All Valley

Image via Netflix

As for specifics on that background, DeCenzo admitted he was skeptical to share because the information isn’t canon:

“I always get nervous sharing it because I don’t want it to be like later on, the writers be like, ‘No! That’s not what it is at all.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry! I’m working with what I have!’ You know, he only just got a last name in Season 4 … but we still don’t know his home life.”

Bertrand jumped in to emphasize, “He’s Greek,” a detail confirmed when we finally got his full name in Season 4, Episode 9, Demetri Alexopoulos. DeCenzo continued:

“I kind of like to imagine his home life is a single mom that’s kind of a paralegal or something like that, so she’s pretty smart, but she doesn’t have a lot of time to be around and that’s how I kind of justified her not being at the tournament or being there when he breaks his arm because I feel like that would be a big thing.”

Image via Netflix

Looking for more from DeCenzo, Bertrand, and Maridueña on Cobra Kai Season 4? You can catch our full conversation in the video at the top of this article!

'Yellowjackets': Melanie Lynskey on How Sophie Nélisse’s “Inherent Strength” Helped Define Shauna Lynskey also revisits her journey from 'Heavenly Creatures' to Showtime.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email