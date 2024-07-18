The hugely successful Cobra Kai series will return to Netflix in just a few days with its sixth and final season. The spin-off series follows the storyline of iconic characters from the 1980's The Karate Kid trilogy. Audiences can reconnect with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they try to be the best version of fathers, mentors, and karate instructors they can. As well as reuniting the talented cast from the original movies, the series has given emerging actors such as Xolo Maridueña, Peyton List, and Tanner Buchanan a chance to shine. The highly anticipated conclusion is set to air on Netflix on July 18.

The show's creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have done a fantastic job including meta references and throwbacks to the beloved 1984 classic. These clever inside jokes and winks make the show even more entertaining for fans of the movies to watch. While viewers may have caught some hidden gems in the series, they may not have noticed others. Here are 10 Easter eggs that you may have missed in Cobra Kai.

10 Episode Titles

Season 1, Episode 1

There is something special that happens when a project is made by devotees of the brand. In the Cobra Kai series, there is love for the original canon everywhere, including how the episodes are named. The pilot debuted with the moniker "Ace Degenerate." This is a nod to a scene in the movie where Johnny asserts that he is an "ex-degenerate" and that the start of his senior year marks the start of a whole new transition in his life. He is going to turn over a new leaf and "make it work." It also highlights that Johnny is very much still on the same quest, to become more than he currently is.

Starting the series with a wink to the fans was a great way to let viewers know that their favorite characters would be in good hands. The clever titles continue with episodes such as "Cobra Kai Never Dies," Season 1, Episode 4, a recitation of their mantra, and "Now You're Gonna Pay," Season 3, Episode 3, echoing a quote from Johnny in the film.

9 Cardboard Cutout

Season 3, Episode 1

In the episode titled "Aftermath", the characters are dealing with the ramifications of the devastating and brutal fight that left Miguel (Maridueña) in critical condition. When Daniel decides to visit the Cobra Kai dojo to speak with Johnny, he spots a life-sized cardboard cutout of John Kreese (Martin Kove).

This prop is an homage to the first film when a young Daniel spots a cutout of Kreese as he visits the original Cobra Kai dojo that was under Kreese's leadership. It is a subtle but clear indication to Daniel that Kreese hasn't changed. His inflated ego and desire to intimidate remain as potent now as they ever have been. It's also a passive-aggressive subversion of Johnny's authority at the new dojo, sending a message that Cobra Kai is Kreese's brand, not Johnny's.

8 'Bloodsport'

Season 4, Episode 4

In "Bicephaly" some members of Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do go to a drive-in theater. Tensions soon escalate when Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) picks on Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) and an all-out brawl occurs shortly thereafter. What some viewers may not have known is that the martial arts movie playing in the background is 1988's Bloodsport.

The Bloodsport sequels, Bloodsport II and Bloodsport III feature actor Pat Morita, who plays Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid franchise, as the recurring character of David Leung. Fans of Morita and martial arts movies will undoubtedly appreciate the reference. And new fans of the genre can add three more films to their watchlist.

7 Kumiko Dances

Season 3, Episode 4

Daniel's love interest in The Karate Kid II was Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). He meets her when he and Mr. Miyagi travel to Japan to visit Mr. Miyagi's childhood home. In the movie, Kumiko mentions that she would like to become a dancer when she grows up.

In Season 3, Episode 4, "The Right Path," audiences get to see that Kumiko has followed her right path. She is seen dancing on stage with younger students in traditional dress. Like many of the characters in the series, it is thrilling when the original actor can reprise the role. Tomita is phenomenal as Kumiko again and her character continues to be an important influence for Daniel, even now as an adult.

6 Real Life Rembrandt

Season 5, Episode 10

Trying to finally disrupt the bad influence Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has over Kreese and the rest of the Cobra Kai dojo and in no small part get revenge for all the turmoil he has put them through, Johnny, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), and Barnes (Sean Kanan) break into his house. As audiences get glimpses of the wealthy benefactor's mansion it is clear that he is a collector of art.

A painting of particular note is one recreating The Storm on the Sea of Galilee by Rembrandt. The famous artwork was stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 and is still missing. This real-life wink to criminal intentions gives the nefarious character of Terry Silver an extra layer of loathing. Not only is he shady and underhanded in his dealings with Cobra Kai and his business partners, but even things supposedly of beauty and purity, like art, he contaminates with corruption.

5 Golf N' Stuff

Season 1, Episode 7

When Miguel asks Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) out for a not-date, Johnny gives him the advice to take her where he used to take all his dates. It also happens to be the same spot where her dad, Daniel, took Ali (Elisabeth Shue) in The Karate Kid. The location, Golf N' Stuff, is a real amusement park chain. They have locations open in Ventura and Norwalk, California, and Tucson, Arizona. Johnny would later take Ali there again, now as an adult, in Season 3, Episode 9. In that episode, titled "Feel the Night", the same song "Feel the Night" by Baxter Robertson plays in the background.

Although the latest set of lovebirds shared similarities on their outings, like playing miniature golf and taking pictures together in a photo booth, there were some significant changes. Miguel drives himself and Samantha to Golf N' Stuff, as opposed to Daniel's mom giving the pair a ride in The Karate Kid. And the evening ends on a much better note with Miguel and Samantha than the awkward squabble at the finale of Daniel and Ali's interlude.

4 "Cruel Summer"

Season 2, Episode 10

As an exterior shot shows the outside of the school, Bananarama's song "Cruel Summer" is played. The song was featured in The Karate Kid soundtrack and became a top hit on Billboard's Hot 100. Kari Kimmel provides a dramatic and haunting remake of the ballad at the end of the episode.

The song has special significance as it eludes the cruelty inflicted by members of both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do. The lyrics "I'm on my own" also reflect many of the young character's journeys as they try to decide where their loyalties will finally lie, and they experience feeling alone and like outsiders in the cliquey community.

3 Kamen Estates Wine

Season 4, Episode 1

When Silver kicks a bottle of wine against a wall, there is a shot of the wine's label, Kamen Estates Wines. And this is no coincidence. Kamen Winery is a legit winery founded by the writer of The Karate Kid films, Robert Mark Kamen.

This clever allusion to the trilogy's author plays perfectly into the scene. Doing a spinning back kick gives Silver a chance to unleash some frustration while showing the audience that he has lost none of his karate abilities or strength. And it's another reminder that money isn't an issue for Silver, who can destroy as many bottles of wine as he likes.

2 Encino Oaks Country Club

Season 3, Episode 9

When Ali is in town for Christmas, Johnny and Daniel feel like kids again when they are in the presence of their former crush. Daniel bumps into Ali at the Encino Oaks Country Club, which was featured in the first movie. As Johnny arrives, he narrowly misses getting a plate of spaghetti tossed into his white outfit, which happens to Daniel in the film.

This scene is a great spin on the original. In the former version, Daniel goes to the country club to meet Ali, but he finds her already there and dancing with Johnny when he arrives. In the new setting, Johnny walks into the club to find Ali already talking with Daniel. This scene joins the many others that lend a sympathetic vantage point to Johnny's character and insight into how the roles have become reversed for Johnny and Daniel.

1 The Shrine

Season 3, Episode 5

The lesser-known cartoon series of The Karate Kid aired in 1989 and only ran for one season of 13 episodes. In the animated show, Daniel and Mr. Miyagi uses a small shrine with mystical abilities to help them in their travels. When Daniel visits Chozen in Season 3, and he views items on a shelf along the wall, one of the relics is a copy of the shrine used in the cartoon.

This subtle and deep-cut reference is part of what makes Cobra Kai so great. The show is crafted by those who have an affection for the films, and that admiration carries the series in a direction that fans can appreciate. It is rare that a revamp of a beloved character or storyline is done so well that aficionados approve. As the final season unfolds, fans have a lot to look forward to and can relatively trust that it will end with the same dedication to the ethos of the originals as the former seasons had.

