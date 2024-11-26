When the final batch of Cobra Kai Season 6 episodes drops on Netflix in early 2025, the show will also end. Cobra Kai's ending is not like most shows since it carries decades of storylines and a legacy. Series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka promise that the ending will satisfy fans. The actors appeared on a Sony Pictures panel (via Variety) and teased the final episodes, ending the current chapter and setting up the characters' future. Season 6, Episode 10 ended on a low note as a competitor at the Sekai Taikai tournament died on live TV, but Macchio said that wouldn't be the vibe for the remaining episodes. “You need to hit the bottom to come back up, and that’s kind of where we are,” he said. The actor teased the show's ending, saying,

“I’m very excited. It is set up to embrace that big ’80s movie ending that I have a feeling we will find and go forward. It feels right to land the plane, Cobra Kai proper… [and that] this chapter is ending.”

Zabka corroborated his costar's assessment about how the show ends, saying,

"[The producers] stick the landing in a way that’s unexpected, uplifting, and honest…It’s a great ending for everybody and we’re so thankful we had six seasons to get to tell the whole story.”

What's On the Horizon for the Characters After the Sekai Taikai Tragedy.

Executive producer Josh Hurwitz said they "wanted to make it unpredictable going forward." The tournament has meant so much to everyone in attendance, but it was tainted when matters went out of control and someone died. There are a lot of questions left about what the future looks like and no definitive answer. The show will deal with this state of affairs, including how the tournament progresses, whether it progresses, and whether it will mean the same anymore. Hurwitz talked about that, saying,

"We have all these characters that we’ve been following for all these years and this tournament meant so much to all of them in all these different ways. And then it ends like this. So we have five episodes left to figure out, are they going to pick up the pieces? Is the tournament going to go back on? How do these characters react to what just happened?”

The final five episodes of the 15-episode final season of Cobra Kai stream on Netflix on February 13, 2025. Catch up with all the action and drama before the new episodes conclude the story.

