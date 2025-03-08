When Cobra Kai first made its way to screens across the world, it took it into a chokehold. No one ever expected any sort of continuation of The Karate Kid to come about after so long, so people were certainly suprised when it came about—but it was a pleasant surprise. Rather than rehashing the same story, like the soft reboot starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, Cobra Kai decided it was going to revisit the original story and continue it from a whole new perspective: Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Flipping the ending of the original The Karate Kid on its head, showing how Johnny suffered and was hurt by it, making the audience sympathize with him, made for an incredibly interesting and compelling continuation. It truly felt worthy of being a sequel of sorts to the first film from 1984. Now that the series is finished, people find themselves looking back on the series and its best episodes from each season. There's a reason it's one of the most popular shows on Netflix.