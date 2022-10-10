For five seasons and counting, Cobra Kai has continued the stories of beloved Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, while also teaching the Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai (and sometimes Eagle Fang) ways to their offspring.

With every new season comes a fist full of references to the film trilogy that started it all back in 1984. From some exciting cameos to memorable karate moves to Daniel's sunglasses, Season 5 did not disappoint when it came to Easter eggs.

Mike Barnes

Much like Terry Silver, Mike Barnes was an antagonist in The Karate Kid Part III, portrayed by future soap opera star Sean Kanan. And after memorable cameos from past characters like Daniel's mother Lucille, The Karate Kid Part II villain Chozen, and the beloved Ali with an I, fans eagerly awaited this missing character's arrival to the reboot.

Season 5 finally saw the return of Kanan reprising the role of Mike, who is revealed to have given up karate and now owns a successful furniture store. Mike's return only lasted three episodes, but enough damage was done for him to team up with Johnny and Chozen to try and take down his former sensei, Silver.

Daniel's Sunglasses

A well-remembered scene in The Karate Kid was when Daniel winds up with a black eye after getting into a fight and comes downstairs wearing a pair of Aviators to hide his bruise from his mother, who grills him until he reveals his wounded eye.

This moment is called back to later in the season after Daniel takes a beating from Silver and hides his battle scars behind a pair of sunglasses when he finally gets the strength to leave the house thanks to Johnny, Chozen and Amanda's support.

Destroying Bonsai Trees

Silver caused three decades' worth of damage with the things he pulled in The Karate Kid Part III, including the way he and other Cobra Kai members would continuously try to destroy Daniel and Mr. Miyagi's bonsai tree business.

It seems 30 years didn't change much, because when Daniel auctions off some rare bonsai trees for charity, it's Silver who ends up with the winning bid, vowing to destroy the plants just like he did in the third film.

One Stupid Kick

The (illegal) kick that won Daniel the All Valley in 1984 is the same kick that plagued Johnny Lawrence's entire existence for decades when it cost him the tournament and left him with both mental and physical scars from his sensei Kreese.

The kick has been mentioned several times throughout the series, and in Season 5, Johnny finally talks about it with more healing than anger when he admits, "My whole life was haunted by one, stupid kick," to Chozen.

Jessica Andrews

Sean Kanan wasn't the only Karate Kid alum to appear in Season 5. In The Karate Kid Part III, Robyn Lively played Jessica Andrews, the best friend of Daniel who cheered him on as he took on Mike Barnes and Terry Silver.

Lively reprised her role as Jessica in Season 5, revealing she is Amanda's cousin. When Amanda needs some space from her husband, she takes Sam and Anthony to Ohio to visit Jessica, sharing heart-to-hearts about Daniel and his obsession with karate before getting into a bar brawl of their own.

Silver's Training Dummies

Silver is known for his tough love in the dojo, and when he begins training a young Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid Part III, one tool he whacks out is a training dummy in the form of blocks of wood for Daniel to attempt to break.

A similar moment comes in Season 5 when it seems Silver is on to Tory's betrayal and decides to punish her by forcing her to train against a dummy made of stone, ending in a much more gory scene than in the film.

"Pain Does Not Exist"

Cobra Kai likes to throw in Easter eggs in the form of quotes, and a noticeable one in Season 5 was said by the snake dojo's newest sensei, Kim Da-eun, who reminds her students, "Pain does not exist!"

This is a play on one of Kreese's memorable reminders in The Karate Kid when he asks Johnny and the rest of his Cobra Kai students as they train, “Pain does not exist in this dojo, does it?”

Chozen's Love

Aside from rival senseis and a tsunami, The Karate Kid Part II centered around Daniel moving in on another guy's girl (sound familiar?) when he hit it off with Kumiko on his trip to Okinawa with Mr. Miyagi.

Tamlyn Tomita reprised her role of Kumiko in Season 3 when Daniel takes a trip to Okinawa, and two seasons later, her character is still on someone's mind. After some guy talk with Johnny on a night out, Chozen is drunkenly convinced to give Kumiko a call to profess his love, only to wind up doing it over voicemail.

"Finish Him!"

The Season 5 finale is chock full of fight scenes, including a huge battle between Silver's minions and karate dojo dream team Johnny, Chozen and Mike. As these random cobras are attacking Johnny, Silver exclaims, "Finish him!"

These two simple words are a direct callback to the original film when Johnny and Daniel compete at the All Valley and Kreese simply tells his star student, "Finish him."

Daniel Takes Silver Down

Daniel has multiple showdowns between The Karate Kid franchise and the Netflix reboot, but his final battle with Silver at the Cobra Kai dojo was a long time coming. In the end, Daniel beat Silver at his own game by remembering all of his moves and finding ways to use them against the evil sensei.

Each killer move came along with a flashback from The Karate Kid Part III, all three major moves having been originally taught to Daniel by Silver in the film.

