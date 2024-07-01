The Big Picture Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence join forces to create a new dojo in Season 6 of Cobra Kai.

The merged Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do face challenges with rival kids and Kreese.

Secrets from Miyagi's past may tie into the Karate Kid universe in the final season.

Regardless of what happens in Season 6 of Cobra Kai, the first trailer makes it clear that the highly popular series has already come full circle. What started out as the long-lasting rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will end on a high note as the two skilled martial artists put their differences aside and join forces to create a new dojo. Part One of the final season will premiere on Netflix on July 18.

The first trailer for Part One is nothing short of epic. It highlights the difficult journey that all Cobra Kai characters had to endure to get to this point and underscores that, even though the rival dojos finally came to terms, there's still one enemy left to take down: Kreese (Martin Kove). However, it will still be a process until LaRusso and Johnny manage to compromise on their style of training to find one that works for all pupils. "Strike first, strike hard" is not going to cut it now, but Johnny will hardly sit back and watch LaRusso have his way.

Additionally, the trailer reveals that just because Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do have merged, it doesn't mean that the rival kids will happily end their issues with each other. They'll now train together and it's probably going to get ugly before they sort out their issues. Also, Kreese is not playing around with the kids that he's training, and he wants to make sure every pupil from LaRusso and Johnny gets humiliated or hurt — or both.

The Miyagi-verse Expands With 'Cobra Kai' Season 6

Last but not least, we find out there is a secret brewing in Season 6 of Cobra Kai. From the looks of it, LaRusso will finally have the courage to unearth some secrets that his former master Miyagi (played by the late Pat Morita) buried in order to be found out at the correct time. If this means that the final season of Cobra Kai will tie in directly with the next Karate Kid movie, we'll have to wait and see. But we do know that Macchio is in the cast of the anticipated sequel.

Back in March, Cobra Kai's co-creator Jon Hurwitz stated that Season 6 "expands the 'Karate Kid/Cobra Kai' universe more than the first 5 seasons combined," so fans can look forward to discovering a lot of new things in the next batch of episodes. The cast from Season 6 also features Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Dallas Dupree Young, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña.

Netflix premieres Part 1 of Cobra Kai Season 6 on July 18. You can watch the trailer above:

Cobra Kai Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Release Date May 2, 2018 Creator Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast William Zabka , Ralph Macchio , Courtney Henggeler , Mary Matilyn Mouser , Marty Cove , Peyton List Jacob Bertrand , Vanessa Rubio Seasons 6

