Summary Welcome to a new episode of Collider Ladies Night with Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser.

During her third Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Mouser digs into the final five episodes of the hit Karate Kid spin-off series.

She discusses her final scenes with Ralph Macchio and Xolo Maridueña, and explains what the Cobra Kai dojo has come to mean to her.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the series finale of Cobra Kai.]From the moment I met Mary Mouser during the earliest stages of Cobra Kai’s run on YouTube, one thing was abundantly clear - this is a wildly talented artist who pours her whole heart into her work and is quite excited to talk about the extensive amount of thought and care she puts into it. That immediately made her an interviewee I’d keep chasing and now, seven years later, not only have we had many wonderful press day conversations, but Mouser has officially become our second Collider Ladies Night three-time guest.

On top of that, that great care and attention to detail Mouser has when tackling her work makes her an optimal fit to play the Cobra Kai character with an especially mature and nuanced arc throughout the show’s six-season run. At the start of Season 6, Part 3, Sam LaRusso and the other Miyagi-do fighters think the Sekai Taikai is over. When that changes, Sam is put in an especially complex situation. Not only would she have to face off against her friend, Tory (Peyton List), but she’d be doing so for nothing in the grand scheme of things because of Miyagi-do’s extreme point deficit. Sam opts to quit, a choice that, more often than not, is frowned upon on screen, and in life. However, courtesy of strong writing and development from Cobra Kai’s Big 3, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, and Mouser’s dedication to understanding and justifying the choice from the character perspective, Cobra Kai manages to recontextualize what it means to quit.

During her third appearance on Collider Ladies Night, Mouser looks back on some early Cobra Kai scenes that set the foundation for Sam to be able to make such a choice, she discusses where things land for Sam and her father, and also for Sam and Miguel, and she explains what Cobra Kai means to her and her character after six seasons.

The ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 1 Scene That Heavily Defined Sam’s Arc

“It was very obviously an accident, but accidents still have repercussions.”

In order to pull off such an epic finale, team Cobra Kai had to be planting key seeds all along to ensure they’d actually earn such a big finish for the main ensemble. Mouser, in particular, found great success in that respect. One of the very first scenes that’d help her build a strong foundation for Samantha LaRusso? It was actually one of her audition scenes.

“The me and Ralph chem read scene where we did the little ‘Jersey tough’ moment, and then getting to actually film that in the room and being on a set, the camera’s looking at me, and Ralph Macchio is fist-pumping me and having this father-daughter moment, I was like, ‘This is Sam. Sam's got it good. She’s got somebody who loves her so much.’ That was the pillar of who Sam felt like to me.”

After that came a moment that would heavily define Sam’s relationship with karate. Mouser continued:

“Another one was the end of Season 1, the beach, where Miguel knocks her to the floor. Initially it was kind of a thing of like, ‘Oh, it was an accident.’ It's very obviously an accident. And yes, sure, it was very obviously an accident, but accidents still have repercussions and I think that, for me, became a thing, especially going into Sam's relationship with karate going forward, of seeing how it could turn somebody that she loved from so sweet to so hard and being physically impacted by that. I feel like that then set everything into motion for me in terms of Sam's relationship with martial arts and the dedication to making sure she never strayed far enough to maybe be the person who would have that same impact of hurt.”

One of Sam’s biggest decisions in the final five episodes does not work without these Season 1 moments.

‘Cobra Kai’ Just Completely Recontextualized Giving Up

“That's not where I thought this was going. I have to make sense of this.”