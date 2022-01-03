Have you ever neared the end of a very good season of a show and felt that panic kick when you realized you only have a few more episodes to go? Cobra Kai’s done that to me four times over now. And when that happens, not only do I worry about running out of new episodes of a single season, but I also tend to get hyper-focused on the big picture. Fine, I’ll wait however long for Season 5, but we’ll still get a lot more time with these characters after that, right? Perhaps it’s a bit of a greedy mentality, but so it goes when you successfully deliver a stellar continuation of a beloved film franchise that masses an enormous (and growing) fanbase.

Cobra Kai Season 4 begins with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) trying to work together. After making a deal with Kreese (Martin Kove) requiring the losing dojo at the All Valley Tournament to shut down for good, they know they stand a better chance at defeating Cobra Kai together. But is that understanding enough to compel the two to finally push their history and differences aside and give a little to one another? Complicating the situation further, Kreese recruits a partner too, someone who’s had an especially brutal encounter with Daniel, The Karate Kid Part III’s Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

With Cobra Kai Season 4 now available to watch on Netflix, we got to have an extended spoiler conversation with the show’s creators and executive producers, Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald. If you haven’t finished the new season yet, no need to worry; there are no spoilers in this article, but do not push play on the video at the top of this article just yet.

After we dug into a bunch of spoiler-filled Season 4 specifics, we pulled back a bit to reassess the trio’s overarching plan for the series. There had been some talk of a six-season plan in the past, but not only has that never been confirmed as the be all, end all for the show, but one has to imagine the value of the creatives leaving the door open to evolve as they discover more about the story they’re telling while working on each season. With that possibility in mind, I asked the EPs how much that game plan has changed while making Seasons 1 through 4. Here’s what Heald said:

“There are characters and storylines that we’ve considered that, from the beginning, we would have said, ‘Okay, that’s a season,’ and that storyline ended up being an episode or two. And then there’s the opposite of that where you say, ‘Okay, this is a season,’ and now we’re going to extend that into multiple seasons. So we’ve always looked back at our original plan with open eyes because with so many new branches and so many new characters and interactions and what you’re seeing during production when, ‘Oh wow, these two people together, there’s something interesting about that duo,’ you want to lean more into it and when you do lean more into it, it naturally pushes other things along and further out. It’s changed at times, but it also hasn’t. We still have an endgame plan. We’re still writing beyond Season 5. But it’s been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes.”

Hurwitz also offered up a few more specifics about how they’re approaching bringing that “endgame plan” to screen:

“We’ve never said from the beginning how many seasons there would be. I think we always viewed it as at least six was sort of in our heads, but we’re still figuring out exactly what the length for that landing is for all the reasons that Josh mentioned.”

Eager to hear more from Hurwitz, Heald and Schlossberg about Cobra Kai Season 4? We have you well covered in that department! If you’ve watched the full season, be sure to check out our chat in the video at the top of this article to hear all about as many major Season 4 moments as I could squeeze into our 30-minute conversation!

