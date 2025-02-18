Summary Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sits down with Cobra Kai’s Jacob Bertrand for an extended interview.

During their chat, they look back at his run on Nickelodeon and Disney, and discuss why he chose Cobra Kai over studying film at USC.

Bertrand also shares his thoughts on Cobra Kai’s big finish, including his take on why Hawk couldn’t end the show as the best fighter.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for all of Cobra Kai.]Talk about a runaway favorite. When Jacob Bertrand kicked off his run on Cobra Kai, he was Eli Moskowitz, an extremely quiet and shy kid who’s subjected to a significant amount of bullying. However, then he finds Cobra Kai and is inspired to become Hawk, one of the most badass fighters of the bunch, and a true standout in the Cobra Kai ensemble. Yes, Hawk went down a dark path for a good chunk of the show, but he was absolutely electric to watch courtesy of the intensity Bertrand brought to the role.

While Hawk did eventually return to the light side, the character’s competitive nature never waned. As a member of Miyagi-do, Eli becomes the All Valley Karate Tournament champion at the end of Season 4. From there, he faces one of the greatest challenges for a highly competitive individual. He needs to find peace in not being the #1 fighter.

With all five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 now available to stream on Netflix, Bertrand joined me for a long-form interview to revisit his early days on Nickelodeon and Disney, his journey with Cobra Kai, and how he feels about the series’ big finish.

Jacob Bertrand Almost Backed Out of ‘Cobra Kai’

“Thank god I listened to my mom.”