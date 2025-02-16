Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the end of Cobra Kai.After 65 episodes spread throughout six seasons, The Karate Kid legacy sequel series, Cobra Kai, has come to a close on Netflix. Since the conclusion of John G. Avildsen's The Karate Kid trilogy starring Ralph Macchio​​​​​​, the franchise has attempted to continue in different ways. The Next Karate Kid kept Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi but featured Hilary Swank as the new titular kid studying under him. Although it's considered Swank's breakout role, the film was not well received by critics and fans. 16 years later, a remake starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith was made with original Karate Kid writer Robert Mark Kamen returning to pen the story. Although titled The Karate Kid, the film featured kung fu instead of karate as the martial arts style. Even though it was a strange decision, that didn't stop the movie from being the highest-grossing film of the franchise, with a worldwide gross of $359 million. A sequel was in the works, but different writers and directors left the project, so it was ultimately scrapped.

However, in 2023, Chan and Macchio were officially announced to be reprising their roles as Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso, respectively, for Karate Kid: Legends. It was a big moment for Karate Kid fans as the film would connect into a shared universe. At the same time, Cobra Kai fans were worried that the movie wouldn’t address the series, undoing all Daniel's growth in the show. Thankfully, Karate Kid: Legends director Jonathan Entwistle said he’s had “detailed conversations” with the Cobra Kai team to ensure connectivity between the two projects. Now that Cobra Kai has concluded, was there a tease for Karate Kid: Legends?

'Cobra Kai' Teases What's Next for Daniel LaRusso Before 'Karate Kid: Legends'