The Big Picture Ralph Macchio discusses his approach to Daniel LaRusso in the new Karate Kid sequel and Cobra Kai Season 6.

The new movie doesn't directly impact the final season of Cobra Kai, according to co-showrunner Josh Heald.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 premieres later this month.

Ever since it was revealed that The Karate Kid franchise was getting a direct sequel for the first time in 30 years, fans of the saga can't help but wonder about what connections it will have with the ongoing spin-off series Cobra Kai. Once we found out that Ralph Macchio also signed on to be in the new movie, further speculation ensued. Since there's no one better to talk about this than Daniel LaRusso himself, Collider's Perri Nemiroff caught up with Macchio on the press tour for Cobra Kai's upcoming season to get the scoop.

During the interview, Macchio was cautious about what he could reveal but broke down the kind of approach he wanted for LaRusso after going through a transformative six-season run in Cobra Kai. He also talked about his mindset back in 1983 when he first approached the character. He told Collider:

"I can't go into too much detail at this early point. That movie’s not hitting until May 30, 2025. But yeah, it was important to me. Mainly, to me, it was about always being true to LaRusso. I tried to play truth in 1983 when I originated this character, and still always, throughout Cobra Kai and then the new film, it's about being honest and truthful to the character and what would motivate any of his actions. But what I was able to do is find things from Season 6 that sort of reference in a way that makes sense if you've watched everything but is not just drawing specifically. It helps motivate all the actions, and hopefully that thread will be seen by the fans in a good way."

Has The New 'Karate Kid' Movie Influenced Season 6 of 'Cobra Kai?'

A different side of LaRusso that the movie might address is that his long-time rivalry with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) no longer exists — their enemies-to-friends arc was one of the most central to Cobra Kai. LaRusso is also a father and runs a dojo now, so all of this will be at likely felt through the new Karate Kid movie.

At the same time, co-showrunner Josh Heald also told Nemiroff that the new movie didn't have a direct impact on the final season of the Netflix series. He stated:

"We were shown an early copy of that script and did give some thoughts and notes as 'take it or leave it' kind of helpfulness to that filmmaker and to the feature team. But we're writing within our own part of the universe here and bringing everything to a head, bringing everything to fruition, and landing the mothership the way that we always intended."

Netflix releases the first part of the final season of Cobra Kai on July 18. Check out the full interview with Macchio in the player above and the interview with Heald on YouTube below:

