Recently, Sony announced the production of a new Karate Kid movie set to be released in 2024. This immediately brought up questions about connections to the ongoing franchise spin-off series on Netflix, Cobra Kai. However, a recent tweet from a co-creator of the spin-off series, Jon Hurwitz, has cleared things up. Hurwitz has indicated that the new movie will not be connected to the television series.

Hurwitz took to Twitter after Sony announced a new installment in the original Karate Kid franchise to explain it will not be related to the Cobra Kai Netflix series, despite their intention to make movies for the franchise one day. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday,” Hurwitz said. “But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast.” The tweet came as a response to a fan asking about the new movie, which Sony announced just one week after Season 5 of Cobra Kai was released. Hurwitz added that he didn’t “know much about it,” but that he “wish[es] it well.”

Little information apart from the release date was provided with Sony’s announcement of the new Karate Kid movie. There is no news yet on whether the upcoming film will see the return of familiar characters from the previous movies, nor any other information regarding the cast or crew including who will be directing the new movie. The plot, too, is a mystery at this stage; however, Sony has confirmed the movie will continue on from the original franchise. The intended release date for the film is slated as June 7, 2024.

Related: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet

The Karate Kid franchise, which is now also dubbed the “Miyagi-verse” (named after the mentor character, Mr. Miyagi), includes five movies, one of which is a reboot. The franchise first began with the 1984 film The Karate Kid starring Ralph Macchio as protagonist Daniel LaRusso. In the movie, Macchio’s character turns to Mr. Miyagi (played by the late Pat Morita), a master of karate, after he is bullied by a gang of classmates led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Whilst his classmates are members of the Cobra Kai club, Daniel soon learns how to overcome them thanks to Mr. Miyagi’s unusual lessons.

The Karate Kid II saw Daniel and Mr. Miyagi head to Okinawa, Japan, where they face a new rival, Chozen Toguchi (played by Yuji Okumoto); while in The Karate Kid III, Daniel joins the Cobra Kai team under Terry Silver’s tutelage (Thomas Ian Griffith) after falling out with Mr. Miyagi. The 1994 installment, The Next Karate Kid, saw Morita return as Mr. Miyagi teaching a new student, Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank). A 2010 reboot of the movie starring Jaden Smith as Dre Parker and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han saw the franchise move to China with similar bullies and unconventional teaching methods.

As per the tweet, the new installment will not focus on Hurwitz’s spin-off series, Cobra Kai, which is now in its fifth season. Cobra Kai began as a YouTube Original series in 2018 before moving to Netflix. The series focuses on an adult Johnny Lawrence thirty years after Daniel LaRusso defeated him at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament (per the original movie). Johnny restarts the Cobra Kai dojo in an attempt to help a bullied teenager, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), and in doing so, resumes his old rivalry with Daniel. Both Zabka and Macchio reprise their original roles in this series.

The new Karate Kid movie will be released June 7, 2024. Season five of Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix, check out Hurwitz's tweet and the trailer below: