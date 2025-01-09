If you're attending this year's Megacon Orlando and are a Cobra Kai fan, this will be a happy day for you. Today, the event announced a huge slate of cast members who will bring the dojo to the Megacon floor and tease the final episodes of the highly popular Netflix series. You will be able to meet some of the biggest stars of the show — including new fan-favorites and some of the cast members who are part of the entire Karate Kid legacy.

Megacon announced eight members of the Cobra Kai family will be at the con: William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Brandon H. Lee (Kwon), Paul Walter Hauser (Raymond), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), and in a surprising twist, Karate Kid franchise veteran Elisabeth Shue (Ali Mills). Since the event takes place just days before the final episodes of Season 6 debut on Netflix, the group will have to do their best to avoid giving spoilers of how it all ends, as well as possible connections with the upcoming movie Karate Kid: Legends.

The biggest surprise of the group is the presence of Shue, who has a vital importance for main characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence in the story of the first Karate Kid film, but was last seen on the series all the way back in Cobra Kai Season 3. We can't ignore that Shue herself helped fans start to speculate on whether she's returning for the finale or if there's another spin-off in development. Last Christmas, she took to social media to post a photo with Zabka with the tag #CobraKai. Earlier in 2024, Shue posted a slate of Karate Kid images and asked her followers about how they felt about the characters' relationship. And now she will be at Megacon, maybe to address those pictures herself?

When asked point-blank by Entertainment Weekly whether she would return to Cobra Kai after Season 3, Shue had a pretty laid-back response that suggested it was an unlikely event. She stated:

"Well, we already have a plan. It's going to be season 9. Ali is going to come back to the Valley and start her own dojo, and it's going to be a three-way fight for the soul of the Valley."

Cobra Kai didn't quite make it to Season 9, but Shue is coming back (in a sense) with this Megacon appearance. So for now we'll just have to wait to find out what the actor has to say. Additionally, it's safe to assume that Zabka and Kove will comment about the long journey that their characters went through both in Cobra Kai and in The Karate Kid in 1984. Quite simply, it will be a day that Cobra Kai fans can't miss.

Megacon takes place in Orlando from February 6 to 9. You can purchase your tickets at the Megacon website. Meanwhile, the first two thirds of the final season of Cobra Kai are streaming on Netflix.

