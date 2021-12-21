Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of Cobra Kai, Sony Pictures has recently announced an impressive lineup of merchandise in the run-up to the upcoming season. Cobra Kai is going all-in on its merchandise, selling everything from Funko figures to home goods, Halloween costumes to comic books.

One of the more notable products is a Playmates 2-pack doll set featuring a cross between Cobra Kai and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Each character in Cobra Kai will have their challenges, including Mikey vs. Daniel LaRusso and Leo vs. Miguel and all of the sets can be found on Amazon. In addition to this strange mashup, there are also Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, and Daniel LaRusso figures, and also a deluxe set that includes all three.

The merchandising for the Season 4 premiere will also extend to beverages. Working with HERO Beverage Co, Sony is set to launch a specialty coffee brand centered around the HERO (Help Everyone Remain Operational) brand and Cobra Kai. The specialty coffee brand is expected to launch before the season premiere.

Cobra Kai’s Season 4 premiere has been highly anticipated. Starting as a YouTube Red production, the series, which looks at the “Miyagi-Verse” from the eyes of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), has enjoyed a tremendous upswing in viewers following its move to Netflix and has since become one of the streaming services’ top series. Season 4 will find Johnny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) banding their dojos together to bring down the Cobra Kai dojo now being run by Johnny’s former sensei, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) in the All-Valley Tournament.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix on December 31. Check out more of the Cobra Kai merchandise available here, including Christmas sweaters, face masks, and even bedding.

