Netflix hit Cobra Kai may be advertised as a martial arts drama, but this show has doubled as a laugh-out-loud comedy for five seasons and counting. Combining the best of nostalgic karate moves, teen relationship drama and the hilarity of one-lines, this show remains the whole package.

But when it comes to the comedy of Cobra Kai - while mostly thanks to Johnny's inappropriate comebacks and lack of pop culture knowledge - plenty of characters on the show offer no mercy when it comes to The Karate Kid reboot's funny moments.

A Not-So-Silent Moment

Cobra Kai takes anti-bullying to the extreme with the way these rival dojos take no mercy on their haters. In the Season 1 finale, when the reigning champ of the All-Valley Tournament grabs the microphone and asks everyone to join him in a moment of silence against hate and bullying, Johnny has a very Johnny thing to say about.

While everyone in the audience and on the mat closes their eyes and bows their heads, Johnny leans over to Miguel with one of his classic one-liners, saying, "Kick that pansy bitch in the face."

Robby's Fall

Despite being the son of Cobra Kai's king of comedy Johnny Lawrence, it's not often Robby Keene gets his own comedic moment, usually one for angst and fights. But during one of Daniel's first attempts at teaching Robby Myagi-Do in Season 1, Robby is on the receiving end of a hilarious told-you-so moment.

Daniel takes his new student into the woods to teach Robby balance by instructing him to hop onto a tree trunk and walk across it. Once Robby makes it on top of the trunk, he wises off with, "Is this supposed to be hard?" before instantly falling to the ground.

The Boba Kick

When it comes to Daniel LaRusso, his years of Miyagi-Do and friendship with Mr. Miyagi have left him calm and poised, even in the most frustrating of situations. Daniel always knows how to remain the bigger person, but he's also made it clear he has a limit.

After Johnny defaces Daniel's billboard and Daniel speaks with a rival car dealership, the owner sips on his boba tea and doesn't hesitate to make fun of Daniel's vandalized billboard. Daniel acts as if he's going to let him get away with this before suddenly spinning around and kicking the boba right out of his hand, splattering all over the dealership.

Uber Driver Johnny

While not one of the most shocking moments of Season 5, it's definitely funny when Johnny decides to make some extra money as a rideshare driver and delivery person. His first day on the job is revealed when he shows up 20 minutes late in his Eagle Fang van, and when the girls he picked up ask if he could play Billie Eilish, he whacks a cassette tape from his glove box and starts playing "Mony Mony" by Billy Idol.

The Uber driving montage continues with Johnny driving through Stop signs, playing the drums on his steering wheel and urinating in a beer can as he drives, all while receiving 1-star reviews for his driving experience.

Miguel's Attempts At Walking

Miguel's injury that left him paralyzed was the most shocking moment in the Season 2 finale and remained a major part of his storyline going into Season 3. But no matter how many times Miguel wanted to quit trying to walk again, it was his sensei Johnny who kept putting him in motivating - and sometimes dangerous - situations.

While Miguel was still recovering in the hospital and begins reaching for his phone, Johnny purposely pushes it further from him, demanding he gets up and gets it. Miguel replies with his signature, "Yes, Sensei" before pushing himself up out of his bed, just to fall straight to the hospital floor. An even funnier moment comes when Johnny decides possibly setting Miguel's shoe on fire will get the boy to move his legs, but when the flames reach his ankle, Johnny finally puts it out.

He's A Sexual

One of the best things about Cobra Kai is how woke the show is when it comes to gender and sexuality. This show has had bisexual representation from the start with the character Moon, plus often mentions gender fluidity, much to Johnny's confusion.

In Season 4 when Johnny is recruiting new members for Cobra Kai, he approaches several teens in the park, one of which is a young woman. As Johnny tries pitching his dojo to her by saying they've got a bunch of hot dudes while Miguel flexes in the background, the girl simply says, "I'm asexual," to which Johnny responds, "He's a sexual, too, check him out, total stud."

No Mercy, Motherf---er

Season 5 of Cobra Kai was full of shockers, but one moment doubled as hilarious and centered around legends of The Karate Kid franchise: Daniel, Johnny and Kreese. While visiting the sinister sensei in prison, Daniel says he'll get his lawyer to help get Kreese released if Kreese lets them in on Terry Silver's master plan.

After Kreese gives up the goods on Silver and steps away to Daniel call his lawyer, he returns with what he says is his lawyer's number written on a folded piece of paper. But when Kreese opens it up, rather than a phone number, he reads the words, "No mercy, motherf---er" in a simultaneously shocking and hysterical moment.

No, Sensei

Johnny has plenty of cringy moments as the sensei of Cobra Kai in the first season, but the funniest comes at the hands of all of his students at once. Before he begins their training in a junkyard, Johnny begins hyping them up with questions like, "Are you losers?" and "Are you nerds?" to which they all respond, "No, Sensei."

Johnny's final question is, "Are you sure?" and his students immediately respond with, "No, Sensei," making Johnny literally face-palm in front of them all.

The Famous Kick

No, not that kick. This kick happened in Season 4 and was an absolutely hilarious end to a decades-long battle. When Daniel and Johnny decide to hash things out with a fight at Miyagi-Do, they use everything they've got to try and beat the other.

But at the thrilling climax of the fight, Daniel comes in with a kick to Johnny's face just as Johnny appears with a hand to Daniel's face and the two instantly fall to the mat, leaving Sam and Miguel wondering which one of their senseis scored a point.

Hashbrown Team Cobra Kai

One of the best running gags on Cobra Kai has been Johnny's utter cluelessness when it comes to internet culture. Facebook etiquette, how to tweet, even how to connect to Wifi, this character remains so stuck in the 80s that he has no idea how to manage in a world full of technology.

But the best thing Johnny has gotten not-quite-right about the internet is what a hashtag is. When asking his students to post an ad for his dojo on the internet, he tells them to "add one of those hashbrowns, like Hashbrown Team Cobra." The hashbrowns joke continued in Season 4 when Johnny drunk tweets about the dojo and rather than using the appropriate hashtag symbol, he writes out the word "hashbrown" before his tags.

