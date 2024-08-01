The Big Picture A potential Mr. Miyagi spin-off may be in the works after Cobra Kai's sixth season wraps, creators confirm interest in exploring character's backstory.

Cobra Kai creators hint at more spin-offs post-series finale, focusing on characters' futures and pasts for potential new storylines.

Cobra Kai shifts perspective from hero to former antagonist Johnny Lawrence, reviving the Cobra Kai dojo and mentoring outcast teens.

America’s most loved martial arts series, Cobra Kai, may be coming to an end with its sixth and final season, but fans have nothing to worry about as potential spin-off ideas are already being discussed. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creators, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, voiced their interest in working on one particular spin-off, which would focus on the iconic Mr. Miyagi from the original Karate Kid films, played by the late Pat Morita.

Speaking of the possibility of more Cobra Kai spin-offs following the end of the Netflix series, Schlossberg divulged,

"We think about spin-offs with Cobra Kai all the time. Cobra Kai itself is, in a way, a spin-off of The Karate Kid. We took the bully from The Karate Kid, we took that branch and created our own tree out of it, and we feel like we could do that with any of the characters on the show. We definitely thought about that as we're tying things up with all the characters. We think about the fun of following them in their futures, and in addition, we think about the past. It is one of the reasons why we did the Miyagi box story this season."

The showrunner further elaborated on Mr. Miyagi's storyline, saying, "It opens up all these questions about Mr. Miyagi and what his life was like, and that's been something we've been wanting to do for a while. We've talked to Robert Mark Kamen, the writer of the original Karate Kid, who based this whole movie off his sensei who studied Okinawan karate; we've been talking about all this Miyagi backstory with him, which helped us with season six stuff." He explained, "Now that we're done, we can actually start getting into this stuff. We've just been focused on Cobra Kai and finishing it off. And right now, we're in the process of editing the last couple of episodes. Once that's done, we'll hopefully have some exciting things."

Hopes Are High for a Mr. Miyagi Prequel

Mr. Miyagi’s dark past is indeed revealed in Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 3 when Daniel (Ralph Macchio) finds the suspicious old box containing the sensei’s belongings. However, he and Chozen (Yuji Okomoto) are not so keen to open it until Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) urges them to. The trio is then faced with various memorabilia, including a newspaper clipping with a headline that indicates Miyagi was associated with a violent crime.

Now, given the creators’ latest update, it sounds like a Mr. Miyagi prequel is well on its way, and even Schlossberg confirmed so:

"I would say that we definitely want to do that and have been talking about that. But the focus has been on Cobra Kai. As we're finishing that up, we'll see exactly what path we take in terms of spin-offs, but it is definitely something that we've been wanting to do. It's just that we want to wait until we get finished with Cobra Kai first before we get into that."

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix. Check out the latest season's official trailer below!

