Ever since it pretty much launched the era of streaming service content, Netflix has been leading the charge when it comes to original streaming content. They began the surge for more streaming services and for the borderline death of network television and while other companies like Amazon Prime Video are excelling, Netflix will always be where this era truly began. With shows like Stranger Things under their belt, they continue to stand strong among the competition.

One of their other prides and joys, however, didn't even originate on Netflix to begin with. Back when YouTube attempted their own "streaming service" style of content and subscription, they picked up none other than Cobra Kai, a continuation of the legendary The Karate Kid franchise. After the fall of YouTube Premium, though, Cobra Kai needed a new home both in distribution and production and Netflix themselves decided to come in and make a rescue mission. Ever since, they've helped lead the franchise revival to fame, and it's become one of their crown jewels for a plethora of reasons.