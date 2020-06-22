‘Cobra Kai’ Officially Making the Move to Netflix for Season 3

Netflix has scooped up YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai for Season 3 as the streamer prepares to release the first two seasons later this year. In May, we predicted the Karate Kid spin-off series would be moving to Netflix or Hulu after YouTube released the series ahead of Season 3.

Per an official release, Netflix is officially the new home to Cobra Kai and will be the platform behind Season 3. The first two seasons, which originally aired on YouTube Premium, will be released on Netflix later this year (official date TBA) and Season 3 will follow after. Anything else relevant to Season 3, including filming start date, key plot details, or a Netflix release date, are all unknown at time of reporting. What we do know is William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, who starred in the 1984 Karate Kid feature which kicked off the franchise, will definitely be back as aging karate stars Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, respectively.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald (Hot Tube Time Machine), Jon Hurwitz (Blockers), and Hayden Schlossberg (A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. The series begins “30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.”

In a joint statement on the Netflix move, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg commented, “Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

Cobra Kai has found both a fanbase and critical acclaim since its debut on YouTube Premium in 2018. Since its Season 1 premiere, the series has racked up two Emmy nominations and was crowned 2018 Best Drama by Rotten Tomatoes. With its roots in a beloved franchise and its own set accolades, Cobra Kai getting the Netflix boost will no doubt be even more of a boon to its reputation.

Netflix VP of Original Series Brian Wright remarked on this in his own statement on the move, sharing, “The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”