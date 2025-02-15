What do Cobra Kai and Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World have in common? Both of them have a lot of fighting going on, that's for sure. But as the martial arts series bows out with its final season, some of its stars revealed that the Karate Kid spin-off and the comic book adaptation have one specific moment in common that went mostly unnoticed for some years.

The reveal came during an interview to Entertainment Weekly, in which main cast members Ralph Macchio (who plays Daniel LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Sam LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel), Peyton List (Tory) and Jacob Bertrand (Hawk) talked about the show's six-season legacy and saying goodbye to their characters and the Karate Kid world. They couldn't help talking about the countless fight scenes in Cobra Kai, and Buchanan revealed that he teamed up with his stunt double to reproduce a move from Scott Pilgrim.

Buchanan explained that it was a very specific move in which "they throw their leg up and around and do a side-kick with it," then broke down how they pulled it off:

"We were trying to decide how practically we could actually do that, and we figured out if we used the banister, we could jump around and throw that leg around, and throw that side-kick and push Miguel into that wall. I was very proud of that, and Caine was very proud of that, that we kind of got to work that in. Nobody else knows about it, but I guess they do now."

The 'Cobra Kai' Cast Had Plenty of Fun With the Stunt Team

The Scott Pilgrim kick happened all the way back in Season 2, so now it's way too late for Buchanan and his stunt double to get in trouble for that. At the same time, Maridueña revealed that one of the great things about Cobra Kai was taking inspiration from other movies and TV shows that featured martial arts and asking the stunt team to incorporate some moves into their fights.

Cobra Kai ended its run this past week. Netflix tried to help fans to not let go so fast and separated Season 6 in three batches of five episodes, but it had to end at some point. The show paid homage to the entire Karate Kid franchise in its final episodes, and even featured the participation of the legendary Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). The good news is, the legacy of the series will live on as Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso in the upcoming sequel Karate Kid: Legends, which premieres in theaters on May 30.

You can stream all episodes of Cobra Kai on Netflix. You can check out the cast breaking down the fight scenes in the video below: