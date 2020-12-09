There were a lot of familiar faces in that Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer for fans of the hit series. We get to see Johnny (William Zabka) helping Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) rehab, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Sam (Mary Mouser) having a heart to heart, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Tory (Peyton List) studying under Sensei Kreese (Martin Kove), and then some. But, if you’re first discovering the Karate Kid franchise through Cobra Kai, there might be two faces you don’t recognize in the new trailer - Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen from The Karate Kid Part II.

If you haven’t seen the 1986 film, it’s currently streaming on Sling and available to purchase on a variety of VOD platforms. But, if you’re just looking for a brief 101 on Kumiko and Chozen before Cobra Kai Season 3 hits Netflix in the New Year, we’ve got you covered right here!

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Karate Kid Part II.]

The Karate Kid Part II picks up immediately where the first film left off. Daniel just won the All-Valley Karate Tournament and Kreese isn’t happy about it. While taking his frustration out on Johnny, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Mortia) steps in, bests Kreese in a brief fight and puts the Cobra Kai sensei’s venom to bed for the time being.

Six months later we get into our main event - Mr. Miyagi and Daniel’s trip to Okinawa. Upon arriving, they’re immediately greeted by Chozen posing as a chauffeur sent to take them to Miyagi’s village. However, it turns out, Chozen is actually the nephew of Mr. Miyagi’s nemesis, Sato (Danny Kamekona). Miyagi and Sato were best friends until Miyagi fell in love with the woman Sato was arranged to marry, Yukie (Nobu McCarthy). When Miyagi announced his intention to marry Yukie himself, Sato demanded to fight Miyagi to restore his honor. But, rather than fight his former friend to the death, Miyagi left Okinawa and that’s how he wound up in the US.

Even after all these years, Sato still holds a grudge and, yet again, challenges Miyagi to a fight he refuses. On top of that, their rivalry winds up leading to another, one between Daniel and Chozen. Their conflict intensifies significantly when Daniel exposes that Chozen’s been cheating his grocery costumers. Ultimately, Sato does comes around. But not Chozen. When a typhoon hits the area, Miyagi and Daniel rescue a trapped Sato. Soon after, Daniel needs a hand saving a young girl trapped on a tower. Sato calls for Chozen to assist, but when he refuses, Sato steps in himself and then disowns his nephew.

Kumiko is Yukie’s niece and Daniel’s new love interest. In the third act climax of The Karate Kid Part II, Chozen threatens Kumiko’s life, forcing Daniel to fight him to the death. Just when Daniel is on the brink of defeat, he’s able to make a comeback courtesy of Mr. Miyagi’s family’s karate secret - the drum technique. When Daniel has the opportunity to end the fight by taking Chozen’s life, he opts to take a cue from Miyagi instead and let him go.

What became of Kumiko and Chozen after the events of the film? We don’t know about Chozen but Kumiko is mentioned in The Karate Kid Part III. When Daniel’s mother asks about her, Daniel explains, “She got this great job with a dance company in Tokyo.” As for Chozen, he isn’t mentioned in the film franchise again, but we do catch a very brief glimpse of him in flashback form in Cobra Kai Season 2. Will he continue to hold a grudge like his uncle did for all these years? We’ll find out when Cobra Kai Season 3 hits Netflix in January!

