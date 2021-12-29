With the premiere of Cobra Kai's fourth season only a few days away, the series has released a recap of Season Three to prepare. The video shows scenes from the previous season, setting up for Season Four, coming to Netflix on December 31st.

The recap begins with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) saying that the trouble between the students is because of him and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and that the kids shouldn't have to suffer because of their issues. We see Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) learning to walk again thanks to motivation from Johnny. We also see Danny's journey back Okinawa to see if he could find some guidance from the deceased Mr. Miyagi, while also meeting with Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and fighting with him. We also see Johnny making a new dojo: Eagle Fang Karate. Near the end, we see Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) learning from John Kreese (Martin Cove), and Johnny tries to talk his son out of it, but ends up in a fight with both of them when Danny steps in to help. After the fighting almost becomes fatal, Kreese proposes a tournament: Cobra Kai against Jonny and Danny's dojos, with them uniting and preparing for the tournament.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Wraps Filming, Reveals Showrunner

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will focus on this upcoming tournament. Whoever loses between Kreese's team and the combined team led by Johnny and Danny will have to leave town. This upcoming season will also deal with the shifting alliances between the various students, and if they will ultimately be with Cobra Kai, or with the alliance of Miyahi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate. The season will also see the return of Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who will help Kreese with his Cobra Kai dojo. We will have to wait and see how his addition will impact the dojo and the tournament, and who will ultimately win when Season Four is released.

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai are available now on Netflix, with the upcoming season launching on December 31. Check out the Season Three recap video below.

Who Could Andrew Garfield Play in 'Cobra Kai'? The Show Creators Offer Up Some Ideas Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald also discuss adding Terry Silver to the series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email