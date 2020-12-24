Netflix has just given a huge gift to fans of Cobra Kai over the holidays: Season 3 will be released one week earlier than we expected. The Karate Kid spinoff series moved homes from YouTube Red to Netflix in June 2020. Following the re-release of Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix, we learned in October that Netflix had set the Cobra Kai Season 3 release date for January 8, 2021, with the help of a gripping date announcement teaser trailer.

So, when can we expect the next chapter of the Cobra Kai saga to be released on Netflix? According to the streaming giant, Cobra Kai Season 3 will be released on Friday, January 1, 2021 — a full week earlier than previously announced. That means Cobra Kai fans who are keen to see even more action and drama will be able to start the new year off the right way: with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Season 3 will consist of 10 new episodes. Throughout the new season, fans can expect an epic team-up between Johnny and Daniel as they try to recover from the fallout of that intense, heartbreaking Season 2 finale. Kreese (Martin Kove) has also taken over control of the Cobra Kai dojo, which spells trouble for Johnny (and a potential fight between the two men at some point in the future).

Image via Netflix

In addition to Zabka, Kove, and Macchio, the Cobra Kai Season 3 cast includes Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Peyton List. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

Cobra Kai launches globally on Netflix on January 1, 2021, one week earlier than expected. Watch the fun announcement featuring Cobra Kai's own William Zabka below. For more, check out our interview with Cobra Kai stars Mary Mouser and Martin Kove.

Here is the official synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 3:

'Cobra Kai' takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cyberpunk 2077' and the Rise and Fall of CD Projekt Red "There’s no such thing as a fair game, only winners and losers."