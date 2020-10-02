‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Release Date and Teaser Revealed; Netflix Places Season 4 Renewal



Yes, it was great to find out that Cobra Kai was making the move over to Netflix for Season 3, a place where I’m convinced the show’s extremely passionate fanbase is going to continue to grow. But, having to wait until 2021 for more? That wasn’t necessarily my favorite part of the announcement. Turns out though, the wait for Season 3 won’t be all that long after all! Not only did Netflix just announce that Cobra Kai Season 3 is hitting the platform on January 8, 2021, but they also revealed that the show has been picked up for a fourth season.

For anyone who hasn’t watched the first two seasons yet, what are you waiting for? Cobra Kai is a highly entertaining, endearing and thoughtful continuation of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) stories. The show takes place over 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, or more specifically, over 30 years after Daniel defeated Johnny and Cobra Kai at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. In Season 1, we see Johnny try to revive Cobra Kai while Daniel does everything in his power to stop him and prove that there’s a better path through Miyagi-do Karate.

Hopefully you can tell at this point, but I can’t recommend Seasons 1 and 2 of the show enough. If you’re already with me on that, you’ll probably want to check out this updated official synopsis that teases what’s to come in Season 3:

“COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

For more specifics, check out that Season 3 teaser trailer at the top of this article. It’s only 26 seconds of material, but it does reveal that Robby’s (Tanner Buchanan) actions in the Season 2 finale land him in a detention center. As for Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) condition, while he does wake up at the end of this teaser, one would imagine he does have quite the recovery ahead of him.

While 2021 might seem like a ways away, at least we've only have to make our way about a week into the New Year to get the new season. Not only does that give you more than enough time to re-enjoy the series on Netflix