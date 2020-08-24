‘Cobra Kai’: Netflix Reveals New Trailer and Teases Season 3 Secrets and Release Date

Get ready, ’80s kids, because one of cinema’s greatest on-screen rivalries (for ’80s kids, anyway) will be making its way to Netflix soon. The first two seasons of Cobra Kai, the irreverent series reunion of William Zabka and Ralph Macchio as their Karate Kid characters Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, will debut this Friday — with more to come in 2021.

The show’s official description:

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Cobra Kai was originally produced as a YouTube Premium exclusive series, but with the sundowning of that platform, Netflix was announced as the show’s new home back in June. Since many Netflix subscribers are likely unaware that Cobra Kai, the news that Season 3, originally greenlit for YouTube, won’t be made available until 2021 (another series facing delays because of the coronavirus pandemic) shouldn’t be too frustrating.

However, if you’re already a fan and thirsty for more details, the trailer above does tease one big thing we might expect from the to-be-seen third season — a big revelation for Daniel-san about his original mentor Mr. Miyagi. Pat Morita, who originally played the character in the films, passed away in 2005, but whatever his secret might be, it’ll clearly be a big factor in Season 3.

Cobra Kai also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove, and is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg. Seasons 1 and 2 will drop on Netflix Friday, August 28. Check out the new trailer above.