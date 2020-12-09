We’re creeping closer to that Cobra Kai Season 3 debut on Netflix so that means it’s time for a brand new trailer! We did get that Season 3 teaser, release date reveal and Season 4 announcement back in October, but this new promo reveals a whole lot more about what Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg have in store for us this time around.

But first, for anyone one who’s yet to catch up on the series, what are you waiting for? Yes, we’re in an industry that might go a little too heavy on playing into nostalgia, but Cobra Kai is one of the rare few that brings back a popular property with great purpose that delivers phenomenal results. The show continues the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), picking up over 30 years after the events of 1984’s The Karate Kid. In Season 1, we see Johnny attempt to resurrect Cobra Kai while Daniel opts to offer an alternative through Miyagi-do Karate.

[Editor's note: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai, Seasons 1 and 2.]

According to the official synopsis from Netflix, Season 3 will deal with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out Season 2. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel and Johnny have to reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students.

And that right there is what we get in this new trailer - and then some. Daniel says it in one of the first lines of the piece; "The whole reason these kids got into trouble was because of us." So now the question becomes, how are they going to fix that? "By working together." Not only do we get glimpses of Daniel and Johnny fighting side-by-side, but even Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) appears to get in on the action.

As for things at the Cobra Kai dojo, it looks like we can expect some pretty significant changes over there. Not only does Johnny appear to leave Cobra Kai behind, but the dojo also gets a new and potentially problematic student for Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), his former bully Kyler (Joe Seo).

On top of that, this trailer also confirms the return of two Karate Kid Part II characters, Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). In the 1986 sequel, Daniel travels to Okinawa with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Mortia) where Daniel falls for Kumiko and winds up in a pretty intense rivalry with Chozen. Is this the extent of Season 3's Karate Kid film franchise returnees? We'll have to wait for the new season to drop in January to find out.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our chat with Johnny Lawrence himself, William Zabka, right here. We’ve also got an interview with Martin Cove over here and an episode of Collider Ladies Night with Mary Mouser right here.

Cobra Kai Season 3 premieres on Netflix in January.

