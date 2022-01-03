Cobra Kai pulled out all of the stops for its All Valley Tournament episode when country music star Carrie Underwood surprised audiences and took to the stage to jump start the event by singing “The Moment of Truth”. The song brought fans back to where it all began in the original 1984 film, The Karate Kid, where the tune was performed by Survivor while the credits rolled.

It turns out that Underwood is a huge fan of the entire franchise and was thrilled to join Season 4 of Cobra Kai to bring her talents to the stage. In a statement the performer released following her big cameo reveal, Underwood said,

“I grew up watching ‘Daniel’ and ‘Johnny,’ and I can’t believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is the Karate Kid. Once I discovered ‘Cobra Kai’ a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song. I cannot wait to watch every new episode!”

In photos to accompany her statement, fans got a better look at Underwood in some posed shots that she took while on set of the hit Netflix series. Flashing a smile and rocking an Eagle Fang Karate gi, Underwood strikes a pose next to series star, William Zabka who portrays Johnny Lawrence, the sensei of the Eagle Fang dojo. In another behind-the-scenes group shot, Underwood poses in the middle of Zabka and Ralph Macchio, who stars as the original karate kid himself, Daniel LaRusso. The other photos in the release show stills from Underwood’s scene as she sings decked out in a stunning red skirt and jacket combo, black shirt, and necklace.

The penultimate episode in which Underwood performs is titled “The Fall” and centers around the events of the 51st Annual All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Everything is up for grabs as the series’ top dojos, Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and Eagle Fang come together to battle it out to see who will come out on top. To make the showdown even more interesting, the sensei’s of each dojo have agreed that the loser will shutter their doors forever.

Although her performance on Cobra Kai may have served as the singer’s most star struck on-screen appearance, Underwood is no stranger to the film and television industry. The American Idol winner starred as Maria Rainer in NBC’s, The Sound of Music Live! and had her film debut in 2011’s Soul Surfer.

Check out the images from Underwood’s cameo below. The entire fourth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix.

