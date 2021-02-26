Production on Season 4 of Cobra Kai is officially underway. While there’s no word on whether Peter Cetera will be contributing a new banger to the soundtrack, Netflix has revealed some new additions to the cast, as well as a tantalizing set photo to get us hyped up for another chapter of strip mall karate.

As reported by Variety, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have been promoted to series regulars for Season 4. Rubio plays Carmen Diaz, the mother of Cobra Kai’s standout student Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). List portrays the ruthless Cobra Kai pupil Tory, who first joined the show in Season 2. Meanwhile, Dallas Dupree Young (Shameless, The Good Place) and Oona O’Brien have joined the cast as brand new characters. Young will star as a bullied kid named Kenny, and O’Brien is set to play the intense and possibly volatile new karate student Devon.

All this new blood would’ve been more than enough to get Cobra Kai fans excited for the next season, but the show decided to crane kick things up a notch by dropping a behind-the-scenes image on its official Twitter account. It’s admittedly not much - just a shot of the title page for the script to Season 4 Episode 1, titled “Let’s Begin” - but it’s a fun clue for people to obsess over and try to predict where the series might be going. Check out the image below. Seasons 1-3 of Cobra Kai are currently available to stream on Netflix.

