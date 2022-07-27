Cobra Kai fans are getting a double dose of karate this September! Sony Pictures Television has announced that Season 4 will release on DVD on September 13. Ahead of the release, they shared a deleted scene from the season. Along with the scene, additional bonus features will include a blooper reel and a "Karate Dad" featurette.

The deleted scene begins with Daniel informing a small group of the Miyagi Do kids about what to expect at the All Valley tournament. He brings Chris onto the sparring deck first. After a very brief session, Chris goes down, and he'll definitely be feeling it in the morning. Daniel continues to bring students up, next practicing with Nate and Demetri. And, like Chris, they don't last long. After Demetri's turn, the group becomes increasingly more disheartened despite Daniel's attempt to keep spirits up.

Cobra Kai takes place 30+ years after the events of The Karate Kid, with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) still entangled in what seems to be an inescapable feud. When viewers last saw Johnny, Daniel, and co., the two senseis managed to put aside their differences (albeit begrudgingly) to join forces against Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), John Kreese (Martin Kove), and their Cobra Kai team — naturally, it came down to the grand champion of the All Valley. As Season 4 wrapped up, both Johnny and Daniel's dojos lost the grand champion title to Cobra Kai. As a result, they had to shut the doors on their dojos while Cobra Kai continued their takeover.

Season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off. Terry Silver, now the main sensei at Cobra Kai thanks to his betrayal of Kreese, has expanded Cobra Kai into several dojos around the valley. Despite Miyagi Do being out of commission, Daniel refuses to back down. So, he recruits the help of his former nemesis Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). Meanwhile, Johnny and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) head on a road trip to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) after he left to find his father.

Cobra Kai stars Zabka, Macchio, Griffith, Kove, Buchanan, Maridueña, Okumoto, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dalla Dupree Young, and more. Alicia Hannah-Kim joins the upcoming season as Kim Da-Eun, a new sensei recruited by Silver. The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg from characters originated by Robert Mark Kamen. Executive producers include Hurwitz, Schlossberg, Heald, Macchio, Zabka, Susan Ekins, Caleeb Pinkett, Will Smith, and James Lassiter.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9 on Netflix. Check out the Season 4 deleted scene below: