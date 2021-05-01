According to Cobra Kai star Martin Kove on Twitter, we now have official news that Season 4 of the wildly popular Netflix series has officially wrapped filming. Season 3 of Cobra Kai debuted on Netflix after the show departed from YouTube Red and left fans on a tense cliffhanger and desperately wanting more. Since its emergence as one of the most popular shows on the streaming service in the past year, fans expect a wild ride for Season 4.

Starring as veteran John Kreese in the series, Kove stated on Twitter as the official announcement:

“Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard! @jonhurwitz @healdrules & @haydenschlossberg101 you have more energy than I knew was humanly possible. The Captains of our cobra Kai ship, leading us to glory daily, without your leadership we would be lost in the waters”, “Thank you @netflix and @sptv for allowing us to sweep the leg day in and day out. To @ralph_macchio & @william_zabka the battle rages on! I couldn't be more humbled to work along side you both. Who put the work in day in and day out and day in and day out. And to the fans.....well....the real story has only just begun....but you know that! So get ready because COBRA KAI....NEVER...DIES!!!! -John Kreese”

Picking up thirty-four years after 1994’s The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai showcases a different side of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Lawerence was initially defeated by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in the original film. The show follows Lawrence’s point of view as he re-opens the actual Cobra Kai gym while also rekindling an old rivalry with LaRusso. The series also stars Peyton List, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Vanessa Rubio, Gianni DeCenzo.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is set to premiere later this year in 2021, and the third season was released to the streamer on January 1, 2021. All three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix, with Season 4 right around the corner, so don’t miss it!

