Only one dojo can be the best around.

Fans of Netflix’s Cobra Kai have been eagerly awaiting the release of Season 4 on the streaming service. To get fans ready for the upcoming season, Netflix released new images of what’s to come.

Season 3 of Cobra Kai left off with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) allying to bring down the Cobra Kai dojo, which is now being run by Johnny's former sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove), who is aiming to bring the dojo back to its infamous ruthless state and exact revenge on both his former protege and LaRusso, his main adversary.

Most of Johnny’s students have merged with LaRusso’s Miyagi-Do dojo to help bring down Cobra Kai in the All-Valley Tournament, which will be the main theme for the upcoming season. The new images depicts Johnny, Daniel, and the young fighters training for the all-important tournament to see who is the best, around.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

There are new nuggets sprinkled in the promos to get fans excited for the new season. Teased in promos on YouTube, the promo shots confirm that Keene’s Vietnam War comrade Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) - the main adversary in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III - will team up with his buddy to help bring down Miyagi-Do in Season 4. Also confirmed is Tory Nichols's (Peyton List) ascendance in Cobra Kai, firmly taking over Miguel Diaz’s (Xolo Maridueña) spot as the top fighter in the dojo and main adversary for the Miyagi-Do kids, especially Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser).

Cobra Kai will also introduce two new characters for Season 4, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, and Oona O’Brien as Devon.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is scheduled to be released on Netflix December 31. Season 5 has already been confirmed by the streamer.

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Returning 'Karate Kid' Characters, and Everything We Know So Far The dojos are back and so is Terry Silver!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email