[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4.]Tory (Peyton List) and Sam (Mary Mouser) had no problem igniting a rivalry all on their own, but their relationship situations have no doubt amplified that tension tenfold.

When Tory first meets Sam in Season 2, Sam had just broken up with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and is busy spending a whole lot of time with Robby (Tanner Buchanan). Initially, Miguel is eager to do whatever it takes to get Sam back, but then a spark ignites between him and Tory instead. Trouble is, Miguel isn’t truly over Sam and Tory catches the two exes kissing, causing Tory to spiral and unleash her rage by starting the Season 2 school brawl.

As one might expect, Robby also takes issue with Sam kissing Miguel and the two are driven even further apart when Robby is sent to Sylmar Juvenile Corrections. When he gets out, Robby starts to see eye to eye with Tory a bit more and in Season 4, that connection blossoms into a romance.

By the end of the new season, Miguel and Sam’s relationship doesn’t seem super stable but Robby and Tory appear to have landed in a good place. But is Robby the right person for her? Could Tory still have feelings for Miguel that lead the couple to switch again? While on an episode of Collider Ladies Night, I asked Peyton List for her thoughts on Tory’s current relationship status. Is she with the right person now? Here’s her take on the matter:

“I think Robby is a good fit. I feel like they see each other more so than — I think Tory was really in love with Miguel, but the feeling was not as reciprocated or as mutual. I feel like he was always kind of thinking about Sam when he was with Tory so I would probably advise her to just let that one go. Even though I think Miguel is just the best character on the show. He’s just so lovable. But yeah, I think Robby and Tory are really, really cute together. And even when I read their scenes together, I’m just like, ‘Aw, I really like these two.’ I mean, maybe not as much in the beginning when they were first talking, but where they’ve kind of come to, I really think they’re cute.”

List almost made a point to highlight, “I think he pushes her in a lot of ways people don’t push Tory,” and that’s something that could really come in handy for the characters in Cobra Kai Season 5. By the end of Season 4, both have come to learn that Cobra Kai’s teachings and practices aren’t always the best. If they’re going to do something about it in the new season, one could imagine they stand a better chance of changing things for the better if they do so together — especially when such an endeavor will put them at odds with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

Eager to hear more from List about her experience working on Cobra Kai? Be sure to check out our uncut conversation in podcast form below to hear all about her journey from first scoring the role to tackling some of Tory’s biggest Season 4 moments.

