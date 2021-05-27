A new Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser brings Thomas Ian Griffith back as Terry Silver, the ruthless founder of the Cobra Kai dojo who served as the main antagonist for The Karate Kid Part III.

The teaser shows Terry standing in the dark, while a voiceover echoes some classic lines from The Karate Kid Part III. We get to hear Terry’s cruel voice repeating the teachings he passed on to his students: "A man can’t stand, he can’t fight. A man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. A man can’t see, he can’t fight." These mantras were created by Terry to induce his students to win tournaments at all costs by fighting as dirty as possible.

The villain’s greatest one-liner, though, cannot be heard in the teaser. Instead, it’s written all over the screen. As Terry’s image fade to black, we get to read the words "now the real pain begins," the same words Terry used to push Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) during the decisive championship at the end of The Karate Kid Part III. This line being used as a slogan for Cobra Kai’s Season 4 tells us tough times are coming for Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Image via Columbia Pictures

RELATED:‌ What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

Cobra Kai explores the conflict between Daniel and Johnny three decades after their final showdown in 1984’s The Karate Kid. By changing the perspective of the story to Johnny’s point of view, Cobra Kai was able to breathe fresh life into the franchise, allowing its characters to grow beyond the archetypes of hero and villain they carried for so long. Cobra Kai’s first two seasons premiered on YouTube Red, but after the media giant decided against producing new exclusive content, the show found its new home on Netflix.

All three previous seasons of Cobra Kai are available right now on Netflix. Season 4 is set to premiere in Q4 2021. Check out the new teaser below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teased By Creators: "We Want To Keep Providing The Dopamine That Generates That Good Feeling"

Share Share Tweet Email

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Gets a New Poster and Theatrical Release Date The long-awaited tenth feature film from the writer and director will premiere in theaters October 22.

Read Next