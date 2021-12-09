Fan-favorite martial arts-comedy hybrid series Cobra Kai has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming fourth season which is set to premiere on its home streaming service Netflix on December 31. The critically acclaimed series has been a hit since the beginning, so we are excited to see what Season 4 has in store for us.

The story of Cobra Kai picks up 34 years after the happenings of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and focuses on a down on his luck Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) who wants to bring glory back to his name by reopening the notorious Cobra Kai dojo which inevitably reheats his feud with his nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Starring in the series alongside Macchio and Zabka are Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Peyton List as Tory and Martin Kove as John Kreese with Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Oona O’Brien as Devon, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony and Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver.

Joining the executive production team are Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett for Westbrook Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television’s Susan Ekins, and Macchio and Zabka.

If you haven’t caught the first three seasons quite yet, there’s no need to worry and plenty of time to binge as all three are available now for streaming on Netflix. And if you haven’t seen the original Karate Kid films, they are canon and you should absolutely watch those first. We know that starting a new season of your favorite show is always better when you know that there will be even more content coming your way, so we are happy to say that Cobra Kai is already in production for Season 5. Check out the synopsis for Season 4 below and watch the trailer to see the high-flying action for yourself:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

